Rivian's Factory Tour Footage Is Better Than Tesla's, the CEO Explains Everything You See

Rivian is pushing ahead with its plans to make as many R1T, R1S, and EDV models as possible. This new recording made with drones and other high-definition cameras is showing everyone that in the Normal plant, everything’s going as it was intended to. Even better, it puts Tesla in second place when it comes to who’s better at promoting their factories.
At this point, one thing’s for sure: Rivian picked a very good place for its Illinois factory. Normal is exactly what you want from an auto manufacturing business. Besides the inspiring name, the place is also perfectly positioned to support business expansion. Seeing how things are currently going on at Rivian, one can only assume the company is eager to establish new production and distribution centers.
The host of the tour is none other than the CEO RJ Scaringe himself. He can be seen touching base with a worker before addressing you – the viewer and a potential customer. It might look a tiny bit scripted, but it’s encouraging to see that an executive has such a close relationship with the employees who make the Rivian dream a reality.
The footage shows multiple assembly lines and different sectors of the plant. Everything is put together to look as dynamic as possible since Rivian wants everyone to believe they’re doing the best they can given the current circumstances and market conditions. But as you watch more of the edited recording, you find out the company is moving forward and becoming better with each experience.
The robots are putting in the hard work to transporting the heavy parts through the factory, and the motorized arms are also organized in a parallel line that offers Rivian the opportunity to increase productivity for the R1T, R1S, and the EDV.
The metal for the all-electric trucks and vans is stamped in the plant, and the mixture of steel and aluminum is present to provide structural integrity and top-notch crash resistance.
RJ Scaringe says the young American automaker is working with over 400 suppliers to make sure everything is getting on the factory floor on time, even though they had some issues with the seats for the EDVs ordered by Amazon.
There’s also a paint shop that has been designed to be efficient and as environmentally friendly as possible.
Rivian also assembles the motors and builds the battery submodules, modules, and packs. But you have to see for yourself the entire thing, especially when you get to hear the CEO saying “an inflection point” has been reached. The entire video is a clear step up from what we've seen just two months ago on a third-party plant tour. There’s some good news in the video down below for investors, but also customers and potential future Rivian buyers.
The host of the tour is none other than the CEO RJ Scaringe himself. He can be seen touching base with a worker before addressing you – the viewer and a potential customer. It might look a tiny bit scripted, but it’s encouraging to see that an executive has such a close relationship with the employees who make the Rivian dream a reality.
The footage shows multiple assembly lines and different sectors of the plant. Everything is put together to look as dynamic as possible since Rivian wants everyone to believe they’re doing the best they can given the current circumstances and market conditions. But as you watch more of the edited recording, you find out the company is moving forward and becoming better with each experience.
The robots are putting in the hard work to transporting the heavy parts through the factory, and the motorized arms are also organized in a parallel line that offers Rivian the opportunity to increase productivity for the R1T, R1S, and the EDV.
The metal for the all-electric trucks and vans is stamped in the plant, and the mixture of steel and aluminum is present to provide structural integrity and top-notch crash resistance.
RJ Scaringe says the young American automaker is working with over 400 suppliers to make sure everything is getting on the factory floor on time, even though they had some issues with the seats for the EDVs ordered by Amazon.
There’s also a paint shop that has been designed to be efficient and as environmentally friendly as possible.
Rivian also assembles the motors and builds the battery submodules, modules, and packs. But you have to see for yourself the entire thing, especially when you get to hear the CEO saying “an inflection point” has been reached. The entire video is a clear step up from what we've seen just two months ago on a third-party plant tour. There’s some good news in the video down below for investors, but also customers and potential future Rivian buyers.