Rivian's Dealing With a New Factory Problem, Some Annoying Wingless Insects Are To Blame

Rivian’s factory in Normal, Illinois is an amazing place where the R1 Series vehicles and the EDV are assembled. But now, it must also deal with… Bedbugs. Fortunately, the area where the insects were discovered is now closed. Here’s what happened.
Rumors were flying this past week about a new and uncommon problem at Rivian’s plant in Normal. But executives did not want to worry investors and employees, so they tackled the issue with haste. In an email seen by Pantagraph, manager of plant communication and policy Zach Dietmeier said the team learned about bugs seen on some forklifts.
While this may have not alarmed anyone at first, the sighting of some insects turns into a concern as soon as they are deemed even slightly harmful. Unfortunately, bedbugs are. While they do not carry disease, they can spread rapidly. This could lead to high extermination costs and employee problems. Nobody wants to take bedbugs home.
But Dietmeier said Rivian identified the affected forklifts and hired professionals to deal with the matter. All vehicles were isolated as soon as possible, and a thorough cleaning process was initiated. This communication laid to rest the reports about bedbugs spreading around the factory. They were, as many anticipated, exaggerated.
The pest control activities will continue in other areas of the Normal factory to make sure everybody’s going to be safe and comfortable coming into work. Meanwhile, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has been notified and looped in about the progress.
People living near the Normal factory and familiar with the matter said on social media that the issue revolves solely around one employee who allegedly has been fired already. The same people claim that person's supervisor has also been let go. But keep in mind these are just rumors and, at the time of writing, cannot be confirmed by someone inside Rivian.
Workers talked with local media under anonymity and said the American EV maker was first notified about bedbug sightings a little over a month ago. But the first checks didn’t reveal anything worrying. Now, after the situation got worse, Rivian dealt with the bedbug problems without delay.
Finally, the company told everyone to report if they see something unusual but warned people against possible pranks related to the matter. “Please remember that misinformation is harmful and goes against our Code of Conduct,” read an email sent to the employees.
