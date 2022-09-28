Rivian's Animated Gear Guard Character Makes Tesla Owners Envious

Someone filmed the Gear Guard in action as the Rivian pickup sat parked on the side of the road. A video posted on Reddit shows the moment a fan of the electric model approaches the car to film what happens inside when the Gear Guard activates.
The uploader of the video is a bit envious, comparing it to Sentry Mode which seems slightly dated. ”I love my M3 but Rivian’s sentry mode wins,” writes the person who uploaded the video.
Although Gear Guard is a security system for Rivian vehicles, that has almost the same operating principles as Tesla's Sentry Model, the way the car behaves when the function is engaged seems to win more fans.
"As long as it doesn't flash the high beams... I love my sentry mode but hate that it does that to everyone who walks in front of your car. I've seen so many videos of drunk people leaving bars, get flashed at, and then stop to kick the car," writes someone on Reddit.
In the past we've wondered why some people kick Tesla cars in the parking lot for seemingly no reason, so here's a possible explanation. They're annoyed by the way the car reacts.
In the video, the user seems to be impressed by the graphics that appear on the central display when the car is filming what's going on around it. However, Gear Guard is a pretty complex system.
The R1T uses a combination of five cameras placed around the vehicle, a braided steel cable that secures objects in the trunk and on the roof, and a vigilant animated character on the central display that warns in a rather friendly and funny way that the system is recording.
The people who designed Rivian's protection system wanted to add a touch of playfulness to it by adding a cartoon character. When someone approaches the vehicle that character appears on the car screen and warns that the recording has started.
Although Gear Guard is a security system for Rivian vehicles, that has almost the same operating principles as Tesla's Sentry Model, the way the car behaves when the function is engaged seems to win more fans.
"As long as it doesn't flash the high beams... I love my sentry mode but hate that it does that to everyone who walks in front of your car. I've seen so many videos of drunk people leaving bars, get flashed at, and then stop to kick the car," writes someone on Reddit.
In the past we've wondered why some people kick Tesla cars in the parking lot for seemingly no reason, so here's a possible explanation. They're annoyed by the way the car reacts.
In the video, the user seems to be impressed by the graphics that appear on the central display when the car is filming what's going on around it. However, Gear Guard is a pretty complex system.
The R1T uses a combination of five cameras placed around the vehicle, a braided steel cable that secures objects in the trunk and on the roof, and a vigilant animated character on the central display that warns in a rather friendly and funny way that the system is recording.
The people who designed Rivian's protection system wanted to add a touch of playfulness to it by adding a cartoon character. When someone approaches the vehicle that character appears on the car screen and warns that the recording has started.