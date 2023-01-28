Rivian Restarts Its "In the Wild" Events, the First One Takes Place Today in California

Rivian starts 2023 hoping it will gain the hearts and wallets of more Americans. After a somewhat successful 2022, the EV maker wants to continue keeping in touch with existing customers and, at the same time, invite others to join the lifestyle it promotes. Here’s where you’ll meet the team if you’re in California.
Rivian does not plan on stopping anytime soon. That’s great news for shareholders, other potential investors, backers like Amazon, and current and future customers. The automaker had an overall great year in 2022, even though it was met with many challenges and had to make a couple of decisions that weren’t all that popular with some buyers. However, it proved to be the right course of action.
Right now, Rivian has workers on a night shift and can deliver the R1T in a month or so, and for the R1S there is a waiting period of around three to four months. Moreover, existing customers are getting access to the secret R1 shop which may result in an earlier-than-planned delivery of a pickup truck or an SUV. So, things are looking good for the time being.
Being true to its well-known slogan, Rivian remains adventurous and recently restarted its “in the wild events” that are meant to help people connect with the brand, discover its cars, and maybe even join the family by placing an order for a brand-new R1S or R1T.
At the time of writing, such an event is already taking place in San Juan Capistrano, Orange County, California. The Irvine-based manufacturer has a team at the Ecology Center which is found at 32701 Alipaz Street. According to an official announcement, the Rivian people will wait for you this Saturday from 9 AM until 5 PM.
Don’t worry if you can’t make it right now. They will return! The “In the Wild” meetup will take place in the same spot next Saturday and Sunday from 9 AM until 5 PM. The R1S and R1T will also be available for a thorough look and maybe even short test drives on February 11th and 12th, meaning you have four extra opportunities to get in touch with the company and discover its all-electric vehicles. The good news is that you don’t have to worry about parking. Rivian said it’s going to be available on-site.
Rivian has a manufacturing plant in Normal, Illinois where 7,000 people work. It plans on opening another one in rural Georgia. Unfortunately, some Morgan County residents are not happy with what the company is doing and they’re pushing back on the $5 billion investment that is said to create around 7,500 jobs.
Finally, if you decide to visit and an R1S or an R1T might start to look like a great addition to your garage, don’t forget that the manufacturer suggested retail price (MSRP) starts from $78,000 for the SUV and $73,000 for the pickup truck. Both vehicles sport the dual-motor powertrain and the standard 260-mi (418-km) battery pack.
