Rivian R1T Shows Impressive Fit and Finish Qualities, but Is It Watertight?

The Rivian R1T is promoted as the ultimate adventure vehicle and we know it can take a beating off-road and even ford a river without any issues. But when it comes to everyday practicality, people still want to see if the R1T can protect its cargo from water ingress in case of heavy rain for instance.
Rivian had an impressive start with the R1T, although things have cooled down in the past months. Even so, having the first electric pickup truck to market is no small feat. The R1T was not only the first but also a genuinely great truck, as demonstrated so many times. Rivian promotes the R1T as an adventure vehicle and goes as far as to offer on-the-spot charging for worry-free adventures away from the regular charging networks.
And indeed, we’ve seen the Rivian R1T fording a river in Mojave, California, without an issue. Just like any well-built vehicle out there, the R1T seems well protected against water ingress. Thanks to its electric drive, it can also tackle deeper waters, as it does not need air to function.
Nevertheless, water tightness is one thing, and what happens when you open the doors, the trunk, or the bed is another. Poorly engineered cars let the water accumulate around seals and it tends to drip inside as soon as you open the door or the trunk. You know how this annoying can be to open the door in heavy rain and have all the water dripping inside.
To test what happens in the case of the R1T, the Average Car Guy YouTube channel uses a garden hose to pour plenty of water over doors seals and the cargo area. As you can see in the video, the water stays away from the frunk and the gear tunnel. Nevertheless, the bed cover lets a little bit of water drip inside, and this gets worse as the water keeps coming, especially when using the pressure washer. While this might pose problems for the cargo if it’s sensitive to water, it’s no problem for the truck itself.
There’s another soft spot, as the charging port door opens as soon as it is hit with some water. This is probably due to the automatic opening mechanism, and Rivian does recommend locking the charging port before washing the truck. Even so, there doesn’t seem to be any problem caused by the water, as the port is designed to handle heavy rain and exposure to water while driving.
