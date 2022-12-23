Rivian R1T Electric Pickup Looks Fantastic With Variant SXX-1P Wheels, They're Not Cheap

Arizona-based Variant Alloy Wheels has recently rolled out the SXX-1P, a street-oriented wheel produced from a solid block of aerospace-grade forged aluminum. Twinned with the off-road-oriented SSM-1P, this design fits the R1T electric pickup like a glove. Of course, it’s also compatible with the R1T-twinned R1S three-row electric utility vehicle.
Currently available through Electruck4x4, said wheel is reportedly inspired by “the classic style of modern Japanese muscle cars,” as per the vendor’s description of the SXX-1P. The problem is, muscle cars are traditionally American. The closest thing to a Japanese muscle car in 2022 would be the Lexus RC F, an IS sedan-based compact executive coupe with a naturally-aspirated V8 and a torque-converter automatic gearbox.
In defense of Electruck4x4, the 1960s and 1970s were a period of experimentation for Japanese automakers, who took inspiration from the Big Three in Detroit for high-performance icons like the Nissan Skyline GT-R. The Toyota 2000GT is noteworthy as well, but after the 1973 oil crisis, it all came crashing down for both American and Japanese muscle.
Offered in 21 by 9 and 22 by 9 inches with a bolt pattern of 5 by 5.5 inches, the Variant Alloy Wheels SXX-1P features a 48-millimeter offset, a 64.1-millimeter centerbore, and weighs 32.01 pounds (14.51 kilograms). Not bad, given the dimensions above, but it’s not cheap. Custom built in the United States, this design costs $1,668 apiece. The vendor says that each order requires six or maybe seven weeks for the wheels to be milled.
Throughout the month of January 2023, the peeps at Electruck4x4 offer free shipping as well as a free set of black- or chrome-finished lug nuts. No fewer than six finishes are currently available for the wheels, starting with Gloss Silver and Satin Gunmetal. The remaining four options come in the guise of Satin Black, Gloss Black, Satin Bronze, and Gloss White.
At press time, Rivian offers no fewer than six wheel designs for the R1T, ranging between 20 and 22 inches at $2,500 to $3,500 per corner. The standard 21s are machine aluminum wheels beautified with high-gloss anthracite touches. Given its relation to the tweener truck, the R1S comes with the same designs and dimensions at the same price points.
The bears among us remember that Rivian halved its 2022 production target from 50,000 to 25,000 vehicles back in March, and the fledgling automaker still hasn’t reduced the revised target despite mounting issues with the supply chain. Pausing the joint venture with Mercedes-Benz on December 12th didn’t help Rivian’s valuation either, to which you can further add a 13,000-vehicle recall plus allegations of safety violations.
But still, is the glass half empty or half full? Tesla had massive problems ramping up Model 3 production as well. Elon Musk famously said that Tesla was a month away from bankruptcy during that period. Now look at Tesla blowing the competition away with their production output and deliveries.
Their quality still isn't up there, though...
