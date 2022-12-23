Rivian R1T Electric Pickup Looks Fantastic With Variant SXX-1P Wheels, They're Not Cheap

Arizona-based Variant Alloy Wheels has recently rolled out the SXX-1P, a street-oriented wheel produced from a solid block of aerospace-grade forged aluminum. Twinned with the off-road-oriented SSM-1P, this design fits the R1T electric pickup like a glove. Of course, it’s also compatible with the R1T-twinned R1S three-row electric utility vehicle.

