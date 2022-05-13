Rivian R1T Dyno Run: 526 HP at the Wheels, Torque Management Ruins the Fun

Before Tesla rolled out dyno mode in 2019, it was nigh on impossible to find out how many ponies actually get down to the asphalt. Rivian, which is a much younger company than Tesla, hasn’t developed such a mode.
Given these circumstances, the dyno pull in the featured clip was ruined by the built-in torque management system. Aaron O'Neal from English Racing adds that “the display seemed to illustrate eight or nine vehicles directly in front of the Rivian R1T on the dyno because it was picking up the wall.”
“It didn’t like that, regardless of us turning all of the nannies off It kept chopping, which is exactly what Teslas did before dyno mode. I have no doubt that it’s capable of making the horsepower advertised by Rivian.”
The quad-motor pickup lays down 526 horsepower and 563 pound-feet (763 Nm) of torque in these circumstances, which is pretty darn good for a tweener. Slotted between mid- and full-size pickups, the R1T makes 415 horsepower plus 413 pound-feet (560 Nm) of near-instant torque up front and 420 horsepower plus 495 pound-feet (671 Nm) out back. Combined, the output would make a Dodge Challenger SRT Demon blush in awe.
The world’s first electric adventure vehicle, as marketed by Rivian, is capable of driving through three-plus feet of water and rock crawl at a 100-percent grade. Rated at 11,000 pounds (4,990 kilograms) of towing capacity, the R1T needs around three seconds to hit 60 miles per hour (97 kph).
Constructed from aluminum, steel, and carbon fiber, the R1T flaunts independent air suspension and hydraulic roll control. Every single unit is covered by a five-year warranty. Or 60,000 miles (96,560 kilometers), whichever comes first. The battery and powertrain are covered for eight years or 175k miles (281,635 km) as per the California-based outfit.
Come 2024, a dual-motor variant with a 260-mile (418-kilometer) smaller battery pack will be introduced at $67,500 before taxes and options.
