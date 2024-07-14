Rivian R1T Briefly Serves as a Boat, Warranty Remains Valid

There's no denying that Rivian is one of America's most lovable automakers. It is trying its best to remain afloat, keeps delivering updates to existing customers, has launched new versions of its R1-series EVs, and has a clear roadmap to profitability. But all that wouldn't matter if the all-electric pickup truck and three-row eSUV currently on sale were duds.
Fortunately, they are not. Even though they were subjected to a few recalls, the R1S and R1T have been great mobility enablers for their owners. Most buyers are happy with their rides. Some are even involved in the multiple Rivian owners' communities that exist on various platforms and are suggesting updates the company should prioritize. Isn't it nice when a company strives to care for everyone, including customers and shareholders?
Corporate strategies aside, the R1T comes in four flavors:
There's a quad-motor version coming soon, which is equipped with in-house developed drive units instead of the Gen 1 Bosch motors.
No matter how you look at those MSRPs, the battery-powered pickup truck isn't cheap. Still, it qualifies (regardless of the preferred build) for half of the federal EV tax credit ($3,750). It's not much, but it helps offset some other costs like insurance or registration.
In California or Arizona, people spend over $1,000 to register their zero-tailpipe emission pickup trucks. Insurance premiums can also be pretty expensive—some owners pay around $250 per month!
But all that pales in comparison with what the vehicle is capable of. If you want to make your friends with impressive off-road rigs jealous, just buy an R1T. It has a maximum water fording height of 43.1 in (109 cm), which means you'll be able to cross bodies of water that nearly reach the door handles. The EV may have a gear tunnel that opens on both sides but is so well put together that it doesn't matter when it comes to temporarily turning it into a boat. The R1T (and its battery housing, especially) is watertight!
The video below shows a courageous owner testing the EV's capabilities. Fret not; this impressive verification of the pickup truck's abilities doesn't void the warranty. The customer didn't go too deep.
This impressive stunt is a win for Rivian. Its main rival, the Tesla Cybertruck, was supposed to cross calm seas at one point. Nowadays, it struggles with being washed in direct sunlight or going through an automatic car wash. It also has a maximum wade depth of 32 inches (81 cm), which is 11.1 in (28 cm) less than the R1T.
Now, we must wait for the Gen 2 units to arrive and see them in the wild!
@Rivian is this a boat? pic.twitter.com/ywDLoA9jes— il babbuino (@babbuino_i10354) July 14, 2024