Rivian Now Selling EVs With Software-Locked Batteries

Rivian is trying to make more money, and that means it wants to get rid of as many Gen 2 vehicles as possible in a shorter time frame. Considering that the economy is starting to show its weaknesses, the fact that the startup is not waiting around is good. But it might confuse customers in the process. Here's everything you need to know about the Large+ battery option.
Rivian is widely regarded as the best alternative to Tesla. Together with Lucid, the companies create some of the most interesting battery-powered vehicles. It also helps that Rivian's CEO is a very smart but down-to-earth guy.
The company does have a future, even though Tesla is the king of the zero-emission automotive jungle at the moment. It just needs to tread carefully and ensure that the R2, R3, and R3X launch as soon as possible and with little to no classic first-generation vehicle problems.
However, until the smaller and more affordable Rivian EVs become available, the three-row R1S and the R1T pickup truck will be solid options for those who want a serious ride for themselves. It's buying them that can be an issue.
We have previously discussed Rivian's new battery strategy and concluded that any prospective buyer would be better off with either the Standard Pack or the Max Pack. The middle option (aka the Large Pack) just doesn't make all that much sense, especially now that the automaker upgraded the charging speed of the lithium iron phosphate (LFP) Standard Pack battery.
situation before it becomes even more confusing.
But let's presume you have your eyes set on a refreshed R1S. If you don't want to wait a few weeks for your new whip to arrive, you can select an already-built unit that matches your desired configuration and take delivery faster than it would have taken to wait for a custom order.
For reasons only Rivian can know, it decided to only manufacture dual-motor R1S EVs with either the Standard or the Max Pack. The Large Pack or the tri-motor drivetrain aren't available in the R1 Shop, aka the online inventory.
Moreover, the latter option boasts the lithium iron phosphate (LFP) chemistry, which is less energy-dense but safer and can be charged more often to 100 percent without risking accelerated degradation. It's the ideal energy storage unit to have if you want to use the EV for commuting or short trips. The manufacturer even recommends charging to 100 percent once a week. It allows the battery management system to perform all the right calibrations.
Meanwhile, the 109.4-kWh Large Pack has a nickel manganese cobalt (NMC) cathode, which means you shouldn't always charge it to 100 percent. If you do, you must drive right away to preserve the high-voltage battery's holding capacity over time.
Thus, the extra 60 mi (97 km) of range isn't that important for future R1S owners who buy this EV to serve as the family hauler and want to take good care of the "electron tank." Charging to 80 percent would result in a maximum EPA-rated range of 264 mi (425 km), which is six miles less than what the Standard Pack can deliver when fully charged.
The automaker confirmed the existence of this battery option by telling RivianTrackr that it is "updating the range of certain Max Pack R1 vehicles to match the starting pricing and range (up to 330 miles) of our Large pack."
"These Dual-Motor Large+ vehicles provide all the same performance, range, and features customers expect with a Dual Large vehicle," explained a company spokesperson.
At first, it makes little sense to give customers more battery for less money. It's not just a weird financial decision but also questionable from a practical point of view. Adding 32.1 kWh of energy storage capacity will make the EV a bit heavier for no good reason at all.
For now, the brand doesn't want to share too many details, but it has told some curious fans of the brand that it is "exploring ways to offer additional range in Dual Large + vehicles and will share details when we know more."
It already experimented with something similar when it announced the $5,000 "Performance" upgrade for the original R1-series EVs. It knows it's doable. The option is available today, too. It unlocks 132 hp via nothing but a software update.
Add that the Connect+ suite, which includes things like in-vehicle internet, live camera feed, satellite images, YouTube, and Google Cast, would cost $14.99 per month or $149.99 per year, and it becomes clear as day that the Irvine-based company wants to thrive while also giving customers what they want.
Rivian isn't the first or the last to do something like this. Tesla recently announced out of the blue that some Model Y RWD customers could buy the "Energy Boost" option, which would unlock between 30 to 50 miles (48 to 80 km) of extra range.
Last but not least, if you want to buy a Large+ Pack-equipped R1S, make sure to check if it includes a free Xpel Stealth wrap because some units do. It could come in clutch when you least expect it!
The company does have a future, even though Tesla is the king of the zero-emission automotive jungle at the moment. It just needs to tread carefully and ensure that the R2, R3, and R3X launch as soon as possible and with little to no classic first-generation vehicle problems.
However, until the smaller and more affordable Rivian EVs become available, the three-row R1S and the R1T pickup truck will be solid options for those who want a serious ride for themselves. It's buying them that can be an issue.
We have previously discussed Rivian's new battery strategy and concluded that any prospective buyer would be better off with either the Standard Pack or the Max Pack. The middle option (aka the Large Pack) just doesn't make all that much sense, especially now that the automaker upgraded the charging speed of the lithium iron phosphate (LFP) Standard Pack battery.
The best thing about it, though? Rivian didn't even make Large Packs. Up until now, that is. It still doesn't make them, but it's selling them. "What?" you might be thinking. Well, let's get a hold of this
situation before it becomes even more confusing.
Setting the record straightWhen writing, you can go on Rivian's website, configure an R1T or an R1S, pay the non-refundable deposit, and wait for your EV of choice to be built and shipped. It doesn't get any simpler than that. The marque even accepts orders for the 850-hp Tri-Motor plus Max Pack configuration.
But let's presume you have your eyes set on a refreshed R1S. If you don't want to wait a few weeks for your new whip to arrive, you can select an already-built unit that matches your desired configuration and take delivery faster than it would have taken to wait for a custom order.
For reasons only Rivian can know, it decided to only manufacture dual-motor R1S EVs with either the Standard or the Max Pack. The Large Pack or the tri-motor drivetrain aren't available in the R1 Shop, aka the online inventory.
Surprisingly, many prospective buyers are interested in the Large Pack, which, per the EPA, should enable a maximum range of 330 mi (531 km). We're a bit nonplussed about this because the Large Pack has only 16.9 kWh more than the 270-mile (435-kilometer) Standard Pack.
Moreover, the latter option boasts the lithium iron phosphate (LFP) chemistry, which is less energy-dense but safer and can be charged more often to 100 percent without risking accelerated degradation. It's the ideal energy storage unit to have if you want to use the EV for commuting or short trips. The manufacturer even recommends charging to 100 percent once a week. It allows the battery management system to perform all the right calibrations.
Meanwhile, the 109.4-kWh Large Pack has a nickel manganese cobalt (NMC) cathode, which means you shouldn't always charge it to 100 percent. If you do, you must drive right away to preserve the high-voltage battery's holding capacity over time.
Thus, the extra 60 mi (97 km) of range isn't that important for future R1S owners who buy this EV to serve as the family hauler and want to take good care of the "electron tank." Charging to 80 percent would result in a maximum EPA-rated range of 264 mi (425 km), which is six miles less than what the Standard Pack can deliver when fully charged.
Alas, Rivian must have gotten the message that the middle 109.4-kWh battery option is popular with prospective customers, and it decided to kill two birds with one stone.
Enter Large+Although the Dual-Motor plus Large Pack R1S is impossible to find in the R1 Shop without the right link, it exists. It even has the same EPA-estimated range of 330 miles. But it's not the one with a holding capacity of 109.4 kWh. This is the Large+, which, in reality, is a 141.5-kWh Max Pack in disguise.
The automaker confirmed the existence of this battery option by telling RivianTrackr that it is "updating the range of certain Max Pack R1 vehicles to match the starting pricing and range (up to 330 miles) of our Large pack."
"These Dual-Motor Large+ vehicles provide all the same performance, range, and features customers expect with a Dual Large vehicle," explained a company spokesperson.
At first, it makes little sense to give customers more battery for less money. It's not just a weird financial decision but also questionable from a practical point of view. Adding 32.1 kWh of energy storage capacity will make the EV a bit heavier for no good reason at all.
But Rivian's smart. It wouldn't do such a thing without a good plan in place. That's why we believe the marque will officially announce the existence of the Large+ option very soon and will let prospective buyers know that they can unlock more battery capacity via a one-time payment only.
For now, the brand doesn't want to share too many details, but it has told some curious fans of the brand that it is "exploring ways to offer additional range in Dual Large + vehicles and will share details when we know more."
It already experimented with something similar when it announced the $5,000 "Performance" upgrade for the original R1-series EVs. It knows it's doable. The option is available today, too. It unlocks 132 hp via nothing but a software update.
More for less?Fret not; Rivian is most likely fiddling around with how much energy each module can accept. Owners won't have to carry around cells that aren't used. It wouldn't even make sense to do so, as it would shorten the battery's life. It may seem weird, but having more battery capacity and not using all of it can be healthier for the energy storage unit long-term. So, all in all, this is a good thing.
Essentially, what we're looking at is Rivian giving customers a bigger battery than they paid for and possibly allowing them to unlock its full capacity via a paid upgrade. Not too shabby for a company that needs all the cash it can get to survive until the mass-market models are ready for prime time.
Add that the Connect+ suite, which includes things like in-vehicle internet, live camera feed, satellite images, YouTube, and Google Cast, would cost $14.99 per month or $149.99 per year, and it becomes clear as day that the Irvine-based company wants to thrive while also giving customers what they want.
Rivian isn't the first or the last to do something like this. Tesla recently announced out of the blue that some Model Y RWD customers could buy the "Energy Boost" option, which would unlock between 30 to 50 miles (48 to 80 km) of extra range.
Last but not least, if you want to buy a Large+ Pack-equipped R1S, make sure to check if it includes a free Xpel Stealth wrap because some units do. It could come in clutch when you least expect it!
Here’s what the Rivian guides are telling customers in regards to if you will be able to upgrade the Large+ to a Max pack.— Chris Hilbert (@Hilbe) August 3, 2024
We're exploring ways to offer additional range in Dual Large + vehicles and will share details when we know more. https://t.co/b3edb5Eoeg
I just ordered a 2025 R1S “Large Pack” WITH stealth PPF @Rivian https://t.co/elWbJ0clqB— The Kilowatts ⚡️ (@klwtts) August 3, 2024