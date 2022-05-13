Rivian Lost $1.6 Billion in Q1 2022, But Strong Demand Keeps It Confident About the Future

Watching carmakers establish themselves as viable companies started with Tesla in more recent times. Despite that, Lucid and Rivian are the ones showing what it takes to get there without the ever-present bankruptcy risk: deep pockets. Lucid has Saudi Arabia behind its back, and Rivian got essential investors such as Amazon and Ford. That’s what allowed Rivian to lose $1.6 billion in Q1 2022 with no worries.

