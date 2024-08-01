Rivian Gen 2 Vehicles Are Delivered Without a Key Fob, New Owners Are Confused

Rivian followed in Tesla's footsteps by delivering its R1 Gen 2 vehicles without a physical key fob. The move was announced months ago, but new owners were still unpleasantly surprised. Although Rivian promised to offer a key fob as a separate purchase, it won't arrive until later this year, leaving new owners confused.
Tesla surprised everyone in 2017 when it announced that the Model 3 would not have a key or fob like every car before. Instead, owners would use their phones to unlock the vehicles and start driving, with a key card offered as a backup method. Although the new method confused owners, they quickly got used to it, so Tesla also removed the key fob from the more expensive Model S and Model X in 2022. Last year, Tesla offered a hefty upgrade to its Phone as a Key (PaaK) system by introducing Ultra-Wideband (UWB) support with its newer vehicles.
When Rivian announced a similar move with the second generation of the R1S and R1T EVs, nobody considered it worth mentioning. Many Rivian owners would not use the key fob anyway, preferring the key card instead. However, when new owners took delivery of the refreshed (Gen 2) R1 vehicles starting last month, they were shocked that Rivian didn't include a key fob. A thread started on Reddit quickly escalated, with frustrated owners venting their feelings.
Like Tesla's newer EVs, the Rivian Gen 2 vehicles come with UWB support, thus providing advanced functionalities with a compatible phone. This makes PaaK superior to using the key fob. However, because the new fobs need to be redesigned to work with the latest hardware in Gen 2 vehicles, they are not available at the moment, even if you want to buy one. Rivian promised it would offer an optional UWB-enabled key fob later this year, potentially offering capabilities similar to those of advanced smartphones.
This made some owners vent their anger on social media, blaming cost-cutting measures for the missing key fobs. Buying a $100K vehicle and not getting this basic accessory was considered outrageous, even if they didn't intend to use a key fob. Some owners complained that using the Phone as a Key with their Rivian is often hit-and-miss, which makes a key fob a better alternative. However, most owners settled for using the phone, with a key card slipped into their wallets as a backup in case the PaaK feature misbehaves.
Rivian owners complained that the key fob had awful battery life anyway, which was the main reason why they preferred using the phone or the key card. On the opposite corner, some admit that explaining the key card functionality anytime you hand the car for valet parking or tire service can be annoying. The key fob is so common that it doesn't need written instructions.
