Rivian CEO Announces Integrated Dashcam Feature via OTA Software Update, Again

Despite having ten external cameras and a Gear Guard system mirroring Tesla's Sentry Mode, Rivian vehicles don't have a Dashcam function to record video while driving. Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe promised in April last year that Dashcam should arrive via an OTA update. Almost a year later, Scaringe reiterated that the Dashcam feature should come "soon."
Many drivers use dashcams to record their drives, collecting potential evidence in case of a crash or an incident. With modern vehicles featuring several cameras covering 360-degree surroundings, you'd think the dashcam business is dead. Nevertheless, having the hardware doesn't mean the functionality is there. Despite having ten external cameras on their vehicles, Rivian owners still need to buy third-party dashboard cameras.
Jon Rettinger, a Rivian owner who bought a Ring Car Cam as a dashcam, quoted the carmaker on Twitter, decrying the lack of a Dashcam function. Rivian CEO replied pronto, saying that an integrated solution is coming soon in an OTA update. That's great, considering all the untapped potential the Rivian trucks have when it comes to technology. The bad thing is that RJ Scaringe promised the same thing in April last year.
The EV startup prepared a big update, and Rivian bragged about the Sand Mode. One owner chimed in to ask RJ Scaringe to bring the Pet Mode and Dashcam to Rivians. In a Musk-like style, Scaringe agreed with a terse, "Definitely, also coming soon." While the Pet Mode has already been released, as was the Sand Mode, the Dashcam feature is still missing. Rivian's CEO must have a very special meaning for the word "soon."
Rivian already offers Gear Guard, a video monitoring solution that works similarly to Tesla's Sentry Mode. The Gear Guard uses cameras and other sensors to monitor the surroundings while the owner is away. It features a funny animated character to inform potential intruders that the vehicle is monitored and can trigger an alarm if necessary. Rivian Gear Guard can also alert the owner on their phone via the Rivian app whenever the alarm is triggered.
Nevertheless, unlike Teslas, Rivian vehicles cannot record during driving, only when the Gear Guard feature is activated. We imagine doing the same while driving would not be impossible or even complicated, so it's still a mystery why Rivian hasn't offered this already. The feature is incredibly helpful for gathering evidence in case something awry happens. The insurance company or the authorities can then use the footage.
We expect Rivian to solve this problem much quicker now that Rettinger has caught Scaringe's attention, although there's no guarantee. Over-the-air updates are a great way to enhance a vehicle's functionality, and Rivian is known to offer such updates regularly. Not all of them went as planned, and we've heard complaints that the latest update had unintended consequences, forcing Rivian to withdraw the update.
Integrated solution is coming soon in an OTA update— RJ Scaringe (@RJScaringe) February 16, 2023