Rivian CEO Announces Integrated Dashcam Feature via OTA Software Update, Again

Despite having ten external cameras and a Gear Guard system mirroring Tesla's Sentry Mode, Rivian vehicles don't have a Dashcam function to record video while driving. Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe promised in April last year that Dashcam should arrive via an OTA update. Almost a year later, Scaringe reiterated that the Dashcam feature should come "soon."

8 photos Photo: Rivian | Edited