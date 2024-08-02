Rivian Brings Native Apple Music and Audible to Gen 1 Vehicles With New Software Update

Rivian started internal testing of its August software update, so far limited to the first generation R1T and R1S vehicles. The update includes native Apple Music and Audible apps alongside a 60-day Connect+ free trial, paving the way to more advanced video services like Google Cast and YouTube. Still, Rivian owners would want more music streaming services, including Amazon Music and YouTube Music, as native apps.
Although Rivian insists that its software is better than Android Auto or Apple CarPlay, the way it implements new updates shows the significant weakness of this approach. Owners of vehicles with phone projection support like Android Auto/Apple CarPlay can use whatever music streaming service they want, as well as many mapping and navigation apps. However, Rivian owners have to wait for the carmaker to add support for each of these apps and services. And because Rivian resources are limited, they're in for a long wait.
During the Gen 2 vehicle launch, Rivian announced that it plans to significantly improve the media experience in its cars by allowing Google Cast support. While this is still not as good as Apple CarPlay or Android Auto, it's a step in the right direction. However, owners are still waiting to get this feature. Instead, the infotainment system gets updated with new supported streaming services now and then, stretching people's patience.
The 2024.27, which just started internal testing, adds support for Apple Music and Audible. These are welcome additions, although not everyone uses these services. There are Rivian owners waiting for Amazon Music support, while others are rooting for YouTube Music. I'm sure Pandora, Deezer, Qobuz, and other music services have their own fans, some with few chances of getting supported by Rivian.
Besides the new music services, the 2024.27 update also comes with a 60-day free Connect+ trial, which is automatically activated with the update. The Connect+ package is required to access Google Cast, YouTube, and other video streaming services in the future, as well as current streaming services. The same package offers an in-vehicle hotspot and Gear Guard Live Cam. Once the trial period expires, owners can subscribe to keep Connect+ features active. The announced subscription price is $14.99 per month or $149.99 per year.
Rivian also improved how power outlets work, adding the option to turn them on and off automatically when you enter/exit the vehicle. You can fine-tune the behavior in Energy > Outlets, where you can select the automatic function. You can also use the timer function with the Auto option to keep the outlets on after you exit the vehicle. This can be useful when you power your campsite, for instance.
There are various other optimizations for the navigation, infotainment, and HVAC systems. While the navigation now offers better graphics to help you with charger discovery when zoomed out, the HVAC system has a more comfortable third-row climate fan speed. Last but not least, your Rivian will remain connected to a Wi-Fi network even when you shift out of Park.
