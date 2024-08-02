Rivian Brings Native Apple Music and Audible to Gen 1 Vehicles With New Software Update

9 photos Photo: @RivianTrackr via X

Rivian started internal testing of its August software update, so far limited to the first generation R1T and R1S vehicles. The update includes native Apple Music and Audible apps alongside a 60-day Connect+ free trial, paving the way to more advanced video services like Google Cast and YouTube. Still, Rivian owners would want more music streaming services, including Amazon Music and YouTube Music, as native apps.