Ripsaw M5 Is an Autonomous, Fully-Electric Tank

Electric powertrains don’t just make sense for passenger vehicles, but they seem to be suitable for vehicles designed with military applications in mind. 7 photos



It was created by Howe & Howe, a company started by brothers Mike and Geoff Howe, which was bought by the American industrial conglomerate Textron in 2018. And it was under the new ownership that the M5 was made into what it is today, even though its roots are as a fast, luxury tracked vehicle for affluent people who enjoy extreme off-roading.



Its fully-electric powertrain packs a total of 1,600 horsepower and while no official performance numbers have been made public, it’s safe to assume it’s quick off the mark with all that torque and traction. In fact, since it’s a tracked vehicle, it can turn on a dime and thanks to all that power, it can do so at dizzying speeds.



The Ripsaw M5 is armed with 30-millimeter Mk. 44 Bushmaster II autocannon, an ideal weapon against infantry. But it can also be outfitted with a CROWS-J remote controlled missile launcher that can inflict serious damage on other armored vehicles, as well as a whole host of other weapons including anti-aircraft ones.



On top of its potential offensive capabilities, since the M5 is unmanned, it could also be used for reconnaissance, as well as wading through minefields without running the risk of killing its operator.



The M5 was also designed to be air-lifted into combat via a CH-47 Chinook helicopter, or any helicopter with comparable carrying capacity.



