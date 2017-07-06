autoevolution

R.I.P. Hyundai Azera, Long Live The Grandeur

It’s not exactly a news flash, but the sedan is limping in the United States and many other parts of the western world. It simply cannot put a proper fight against the crossover and sport utility vehicle onslaught, the reason why some automakers find themselves between a rock and a hard place.
Hyundai is one of those companies, and the Azera for the U.S. is now officially dead. Classified as a full-size sedan, the comfort-oriented model will live on in Asian markets as the Grandeur. In the United States, however, the premium-ish sedan will be indirectly replaced by the upmarket Genesis G80 and the cut-price Hyundai Sonata.

This news comes courtesy of a Hyundai release on its 2018 model year lineup, which mentions the Azera’s discontinuation explicitly in this part of the world. What the automaker got wrong, though, is this line here: “… has been a successful model in the Hyundai lineup for a number of years.”

Successful as in what and in comparison to which of its rivals? The best year for the U.S.-spec Azera was 2013, when a little over 11,000 examples were sold by Hyundai’s dealer network. The Toyota Avalon, which is basically a fridge on wheels whose reputation was built on reliability, managed to move a mind-boggling 70,990 units over the course of that year. Make no mistake about it, but someone at Hyundai is trying to sugarcoat the Azera’s lack of performance as far as sales are concerned.

What the South Korean automaker has lost in terms of sedans, Hyundai plans to recoup with its newest of crossovers. The Kona is arguably the most important addition to the U.S. lineup for the 2018 model year, and in comparison to all other Hyundai vehicles currently on sale, it looks good.

The focus on utility vehicles doesn’t mean Hyundai has abandoned the segment altogether. In fact, the Genesis luxury sub-brand intends to make the German establishment put its money where its mouth is with the introduction of the G70. The N performance division is on a roll as well, with the Elantra GT expected to gain the go-faster goodies from the Euro-spec i30 N in due time.
