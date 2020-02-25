Riding This Electric Motorcycle Must Be Like Mounting a Steel Beam

5 The RadRhino Electric Fat Bike Is the Versatile e-Bike You’ve Always Wanted

In a world where internal combustion motorcycles reign over electric vehicles, there are some guys who love electricity combined with exotic designs. 7 photos



Because of the many limitations traditional engines provide, electric motorcycles are convenient for futuristic designs because the only major concerns are: where do you locate the motor (which can be placed into the wheel or into the frame), having a square'ish space for the battery, and fitting 2 wheels at the ends of the bike.



Robinson managed to design a



The rider's position on the bike resembles the position on a super sport bike, with the rider leaning forward for more aero points. However, the bike does not provide any kind of wind protection for high speed cruising on the freeway, so that means this bike is specially designed for city driving and very light touring rides (the battery is limiting the distance you can cover with an electric vehicle anyway).



As a bonus point, it seems like the handle bars and pegs are foldable so you can get more aero when going on a straight line... I'm joking, of course, they should be folded when the bike is parked, in order to save some space in tiny areas (I always get my T-shirt caught on my bike handle bars when I'm moving around it, so i approve this idea).



