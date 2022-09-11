Riders Republic Season 4 Starts September 14, Also Get One Month of Ubisoft+ for Free

Ubisoft’s extreme sports game Riders Republic is free on PS4 and PS5 until September 15, and on Xbox until September 12, if you have an active Xbox Live Gold subscription. On PC, you can get an entire month for free on Ubisoft+ (their subscription service) and play whatever you want from their huge catalog of games.
Riders Republic was released in October of last year to fill the video game gap of extreme sports genre. Since Fortnite took over the planet by storm, few other types of games could stand on their own without being a battle royale shooter or something along these lines. But Riders Republic enjoyed success from the start and was able to stick around a year later, with its head held high.
In Riders, you can play solo or online with up to 50 other players at the same time and partake in fun and relaxing sporting activities like mountain biking, snowboarding, skiing, and flying the mighty wingsuit.
On September 14, the fourth season of Year 1 Pass, players will be able to enjoy an entirely new sport, BMX. However, if you bought the Gold or Ultimate Edition of the game and have Year 1 Pass, then you have access to this content earlier. If you want to buy it as a standalone, you will have to wait until September 21st.
This will mark the first new sport since its original launch, where you can start a new BMX career mode and perform a bunch of tricks like grinding on rails, or doing crazy jumps on half-pipes. Three new disciplines will also be available, Street, Park, and Dirt.
A new alien-themed zone was also announced, quirkily named Area 52. It even has flying saucers, is filled with satellite dishes to ride and jump on, abandoned warehouses, but most importantly, it’s home to many alien secrets that you have to discover for yourself. Or you know, just Google it if you’re really into that sort of stuff.
New sponsored customizations also found their way into the new season, which will let you pimp out your gear, as they say, depending on what you manage to unlock during your overall progress.
To wrap it up, the new Season 4: Freestylin’ will hit consoles like the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PS5, and PS4. Remember to activate that month-long Ubisoft+ subscription to play it for free on PC, Amazon Luna or Stadia.
