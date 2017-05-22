Rider Gets Cut Off On Highway, He Becomes New Spiderman

Jokes aside, riding in the carpool (HOV) lane with a concrete wall on the left and double yellow lines to your right looks pretty safe. Only that it isn’t as some dumb drivers might totally ignore the rules and jump right in front of you.Such thing happened to our guy here who was caught in such a scenario that came from nowhere. That blue Toyota Corolla simply jumped in front of him from the adjacent lane without even looking. In fact, if you look closely, it was two lanes to the right before it plummeted towards the HOV lane.Speed and a bit of point fixation “did their job” and the rider smashed into the sedan’s rear end but, luckily, he landed on the trunk like it was being part of an action movie stunt. From there he started to bash the rear window for the driver to stop.Despite accusing leg pain, he was still able to walks and went to the driver’s side to ask what the hell was he thinking. The two guys in the car were shocked, and the driver apologized without making a scene.The rider who also uploaded the video writes in the description that the driver was in a rental and had bypassed the insurance paperwork which made things even more awkward.I simply can’t understand how stupid some people can be. I mean, you somehow get a car with no coverage, start doing risky stuff on the highway, even pass the double yellow line without looking for incoming traffic. What was he thinking? I’m surprised he didn’t try to run after what he did.