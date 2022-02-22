Ride Like the Police With an Affordable 2022 Service Hardtail MTB From Trek

That's right, the hardtail bicycle we'll be looking at today has been dubbed Service because it's one of the two-wheeling machines that Trek manufactures for "those dedicated to serving the public." That alone should tell you a bit about the bike.
However, before we look at Service, let's see who Trek is, just in case you're a little late to the cycling party. If you want to know about Trek Bicycles, just turn on your TV to any cycling channel, and in the next few minutes, you're sure to see a machine from this crew. They've been around as a company since 1975, but their cycling history goes back a bit further. All the knowledge they've amassed over the years is also poured into Service.
As for Service, this bike is clearly a hardtail, and because it's completed using Trek's Alpha Gold Aluminum, you're looking at a machine that won't burn a hole in your bank account; you're being asked to dish out 1,679 USD (1,480 EUR at current exchange rates) for one of these bad boys.
As mentioned, it's a bike meant to operate under the use of police, EMTs, firefighters, park rangers, and even forest services. So, to ensure Service stands up to all the abuse these professions can dish out, Trek takes great care in ensuring the bike can perform.
chasing evildoers. If you happen to do more city riding than off-road, a lockout feature helps you reserve precious momentum.
To ensure you catch up to bad guys or just want to get the groceries home on time, Shimano shows up with a Deore setup tuned to 12 speeds. Shifters, cassette, and derailleurs are part of Shimano's M6100 lineup. To stop all your momentum, Shimano hydraulic disc brakes are in place.
Because of the bike's destined market, Service is also completed with features meant to keep you in the saddle for as long as possible and do it comfortably. To achieve this, Trek calls upon the powers of in-house brand Bontrager. The saddle, alloy handlebar, and XR Endurance Comp grips are Bontrager.
more and more often these days is the inclusion of a dropper post from TranzX. With this component, you can drop your saddle for clearing drops or give yourself some legroom, all at the touch of a lever found on your handlebar.
Finally, Trek also made sure to cover cargo needs with a rear-mounted rack, just perfect for bags or even taking this bugger on a bikepacking trip. These days, plenty of manufacturers build cargo mounts for a suspension fork, too, so transforming Service into a solid low-budget bikepacking machine is easily achievable. With everything, you're looking at a bike that weighs 32.9 lbs (14.92 kg).
Even if Service wasn't a bike meant for police forces and the like, I would still consider it for my next hardtail purchase as it's showing off some decent capabilities and components. What sort of hardtail are you riding this year?
