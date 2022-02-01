Ride Like the Cool Kids With a Capable and Affordable Fuse Comp 29 Hardtail MTB

In that spirit, we'll be looking at a machine dubbed Fuse Comp 29, a hardtail MTB from none other than Specialized. I'm sure you've heard of Specialized before, and there is a high probability a dealership is found in your neighborhood.
If you haven't heard of this crew, all you need to know is that they hit the ground running back in 1974 when cycling was going through a technological shift in manufacturing processes and creating the so-called perfect machine. 48 years later, and they're still at it.
As for Comp 29, all those years of knowledge are poured into this bike. However, my favorite aspect of the cycle is its price. No, it won't cause you to break open your piggy bank as it's rolling in with a price of 2,300 USD (2,045 EUR at current exchange rates).
This price, however, is primarily attained because this hardtail is completed using aluminum; in this case, proprietary M4 "Premium" aluminum. The frame is also ready with internal cable routing and features a couple of water bottle mounts.

Speaking of drops, one perk you should enjoy is the inclusion of a TranzX dropper post with travel between 100 mm (3.9 in) to 150 mm (5.9 in), depending on the frame size; a feature we're starting to see more and more often on MTBs.
Now, because the bike is a hardtail, the only suspension you'll find is at the front and provided by a RockShox Recon RL fork with 130 mm (5.12 in) of travel. Two other components with vibration-reducing properties are the tires, 29 in Eliminator Grid Trail casing with Gripton T7 compound, a mix of silica and rubber to reduce vibrations and increase grip. It also seems to work well in wet and dry conditions.
Speaking of working in wet and dry conditions, try and guess who'll be furnishing the drivetrain. If you answered SRAM, you'd be correct. Yes, that's an Eagle setup with NX derailleur and shift levers, an NX cassette with 11-50T, and an SX chain wrapped around an X1 Alloy Eagle crankset with 32T. All that's then tuned to the sounds of 1x12 speeds.
SRAM continues its presence with Level TRL hydraulic disc brakes with either 200 mm (7.9 in) or 180 mm (7.1 in) rotors at the front, and 180 mm (7.1 in) or 160 mm (6.3 in) rotors at the back. That should do for sure.
As for the cockpit, it's here that you'll find a 3D-forged stem, double-butted alloy handlebars, grips from Specialized, and a Bridge Comp saddle. You already know of the dropper post.
All that makes up a bike that I like to consider versatile. Why? Well, even though you're rolling around on some decently knobby tires, this sort of bike can be ridden in just about any setting, from street to gravel to one-tracks. Best of all, you'll have money left over to buy a helmet and any other gear you may need.
If you're into riding hardtails or you just want a capable machine for low bucks, Fuse Comp 29 is one MTB to consider for your next acquisition.

