Ridden\: The Himiway Cobra Full Suspension E\-Bike Offers Endless Fun On and Off the Road

The time has come to review the e-bike I've been riding for the past three months. Meet the beastly Himiway Cobra, a versatile two-wheeler that has surprised me more than I could've expected.
Naturally, when one of my colleagues here at autoevolution offered me the opportunity to review the Himiway Cobra, I had to say yes. I didn't know much about it or its manufacturer, but I soon caught up to speed. Let me help you do that as well.
Himiway has been around since 2017, crafting nothing other than e-bikes. Its mission is "to offer an environmental way for cycling enthusiasts and environmentalists to explore and enjoy a new lifestyle." That phrasing might sound a tad bit boring, but trust me, their e-bikes, or at least the Cobras, are anything but boring. Here's a review of another Himiway model, the Zebra, made by one of my colleagues.
Considering what it offers, the Himiway Cobra has a fair price of $2,500 (€2,287) for the 1,000 W version or $2,200 (€2,013) for the 750 W version. For a full-suspension mountain bike with a powerful motor and a solid build, I'd say that's a great deal.
The Cobra's bulky frame is made of aerospace-grade 6061 aluminum. The unit I've been riding is finished in an eye-catching "Forest Cobra" style, which won't go unnoticed. It's a camo paint job with snakeskin-like prints. I get curious looks every single day of riding, and I've lost count of how many people stopped by to ask me about the bike.
But even if you don't have the beautiful "Forest Cobra" styling, I bet you'll still turn heads with this beast, mainly due to its sheer size. The Cobra measures 82.6 inches (210 centimeters) in length, with a wheelbase of 51.1 inches (130 centimeters). Moreover, it tips the scales at a heavy 88.6 lb. (40.1 kg), including the battery, but it has a hefty maximum payload capacity of 400 lb. (181 kg). Himiway says its e-bike can accommodate riders with heights between 5′3″ and 6′5″ (160 and 195 centimeters).
At the core of this Zebra is a 750 W brushless geared hub motor powered by a 960 Wh (48 V 20 Ah) Samsung removable battery. Samsung cells are known to be among the best in the e-bike market, so bonus points for this detail.
The battery is integrated into the top tube. It's conveniently located on the bottom part of the top tube, protected from direct impact from heavy rain. What's more, Himiway claims the battery will maintain 80% capacity after 1,000 charges.
The 750 W motor can handle the Cobra's heavy weight. It outputs 86 Nm (63 lb-ft.) of torque, more than enough for you to feel the acceleration on this two-wheeler, both on and off the beaten path.
It's easy to get caught up and be impressed by an e-bike's speed and acceleration and forget how important braking power is. In this regard, you'll be safe on the Cobra, as it's equipped front and back with Tektro hydraulic disc brakes with 180 mm (7.1 in) rotors that will quickly bring you to a halt. What's more, I like that Himiway installed two brake levers with electronic motor cut-off, meaning that as soon as you pull the lever, the motor will stop outputting power, preventing you from hitting other road users in heavy traffic.
How about the tire setup? This electrified two-wheeler sports 26-inch wheels wrapped in 26-by-4.8-inch CST "Roly-Poly" off-road fat tires— these are both a blessing and a curse, depending on what you plan on using the bike for.
Fat tires are an excellent addition for off-roading, especially since they are made for going off the beaten path. They dig into the ground, helped by the e-bike's weight, and provide plenty of traction. When you go up slopes and the engine kicks in, the Cobra makes the job very easy for your legs. A 7-speed Shimano Altus shifter will also help you tackle slopes – it's a cheap drivetrain, but it does the job.
Himiway claims the Cobra is the first e-bike on the US market with four-bar linkage suspension technology. Paired together with the fat tires and the front fork with 80 mm of available compression, they beautifully absorb the impacts of both day-to-day urban riding and off-road riding.
Before I tell you about my experience on the Cobra, I'd like to tell you more about the remaining features of the e-bike. The front light is very useful in both urban and off-road environments. Himiway also fitted a 48 V tail light, specifically a "Himiway independent R&D luminosity tail light"—it would've been nice for it to light up when braking. Furthermore, the company claims it's 20% brighter than an LED light.
Other notable accessories are a sturdy kickstand, a thumb throttle, and a backlit screen displaying speed, battery charge, cycling data, and more. You can also use it to set a password for your e-bike.
In the past three months, I've ridden more than 1,000 km (621 miles) - that's more than 11 km (6.8 miles) daily. So, I'd say I'm equipped to paint a fair picture of what the Cobra experience is like.
As soon as I finished assembling the Cobra and hopped on it for the first ride, I knew I was going to have a ton of fun on this beast. I was pleasantly surprised by the e-bike handling, considering its size and weight. Moreover, the large handlebars help you feel very much in control when riding.
I can't complain about the Cobra's comfort. The Selle Royal saddle boasts a comfy design made for pressure relief—I didn't think even once about replacing the stock saddle, as I've done on other bikes like the Engwe P26. The front and rear suspensions do a stellar job of absorbing bumps. Even when I rode on and off curbs at higher speeds, it didn't feel like the e-bike would break in two. It handled just as well off the beaten path.
I know most of you, like me, like to go fast. Even though this bike wasn't specifically built to achieve very high speeds, it does a very fine job. It came from the factory limited to 25 kph (15.5 mph) since this is the legal limit in Europe. Of course, I had to remove the speed limit and see what this electrified bike was capable of.
The only thing I didn't do was enable the thumb throttle for high-speed riding. According to Himiway, it can be enabled to speed you up to 20 mph (32 kph) without needing to pedal. In the stock setup, you can use the thumb throttle at very low speeds – it's designed to help move the e-bike when you're walking beside it. However, I used it in a different way: to help me push it on stairs. And it did a very fine job – I barely had to push it.
There are five pedal assist levels – I've ridden mainly in the fifth. To get to the top speed, you'll also have to pedal as hard as you can. At the same time, if you want a chiller ride, you can simply slow your pedaling, and the bike will adapt. I'm telling you – if you ride an e-bike with a torque sensor, you won't want to go back to an e-bike without one.
As you'd expect, the tire pressure will make a significant difference in your riding experience. Unlike other types of tires, fat tires can handle low pressures. I tried it out on the Cobra and was very surprised by how well the tires absorbed the bumps. However, tires with low pressure can be a bit dangerous on asphalt roads. For instance, let me quickly tell you what happened to me. I was just about to get home; it had just stopped raining, and I was riding on lower tire pressure. On the last turn before getting home, my front tire slipped, and I went full-force, head-first into the ground. Luckily, I was wearing my helmet, but I still got pretty banged up on other parts of my body. Folks, wear your helmets – you never know when things might go wrong.
From then on, I inflated the tires to the maximum suggested pressure. I felt a difference in how they absorbed impacts. The more inflated the tires are, the less the motor will have to push and, therefore, the less battery it will use, maximizing your range.
Riding as fast as I could, I managed to get 40-43 miles (65-70 km) out of the Cobra, which is more than enough for day-to-day urban use. If you choose a lower pedal assistance level and don't ride it like you stole it, it's definitely possible to achieve Himiway's claimed range of 80 miles (128 km).
One minor issue I encountered was that the battery level indicator wasn't always reliable. It was slow to update the current battery level at times, showing you have more battery than you actually do and then relatively quickly dropping a bar of two. However, it didn't affect my experience.
To balance things out, let me tell you what I didn't like about the Cobra, albeit they're minor things. One thing it's lacking as standard is cargo capabilities. It's an e-MTB, a type of bike typically not made for cargo-carrying, but still. It would've been nice to have some stock-carrying accessories. You can add a rear rack, which will cost you an additional $89.
Throughout the 1,000 km of riding, I had a single electronic issue. Out of the blue, while riding on flat asphalt, the display turned off, and the motor stopped working.
The e-bike wouldn't turn back on. However, I removed the battery, slotted it back in, and it worked like a charm again. These things happen sometimes, and I haven't had any problem since, after riding for hundreds of miles. It was like the battery got somehow disconnected, although that couldn't have happened, as I didn't even ride over a bump or something that would've shaken it. Another explanation is that a fail-safe mechanism (for a reason I do not know) kicked in and shut down the e-bike's power. Besides this minor incident, the Himiway Cobra has been nothing but reliable.
Removing the battery is easy, and you get a key to lock and unlock it. However, sometimes, I couldn't get the battery back in on the first try. It's not a design flaw, but finding the exact position that allows you to insert it perfectly takes a bit of getting used to.
The only other thing that bothered me, perhaps my biggest dislike, was the lack of fenders. I had plenty of days when I encountered unexpected heavy rain, and these huge tires would splash a ton of water on the rider, both at the front and back. It left me with a few stained shirts from all the grime on the asphalt. It's not a problem that the stock Cobra doesn't have fenders, but it would've been nice to have them offered as an extra.
Of course, you can buy aftermarket fenders and install them. Other available accessories are an extra front light for $99 and an extra battery for $690.
It's one fun e-bike that adapts to most of the conditions you'll put it in. Although I haven't tested it on sand or snow, I bet it'll handle them just as well as it does asphalt and dirt.
It's well worth the price Himiway is asking for it. If budget isn't an issue, the Pro version is worth checking out, but the standard 750 W motor variant I tested did the job just fine - I didn't feel the need for extra power.
Pros:
Cons:
Rating: 4.5/5.0
Himiway has been around since 2017, crafting nothing other than e-bikes. Its mission is "to offer an environmental way for cycling enthusiasts and environmentalists to explore and enjoy a new lifestyle." That phrasing might sound a tad bit boring, but trust me, their e-bikes, or at least the Cobras, are anything but boring. Here's a review of another Himiway model, the Zebra, made by one of my colleagues.
The Himiway Cobra is available in two main versions: the Cobra and the Cobra Pro. There are minor differences in dimensions, but the main thing is that the Cobra has a rear hub motor, while the Pro variant sports a mid-drive motor. Moreover, the standard Cobra can be outfitted with either a 750 W or a 1,000 W motor – I tested the version with the 750 W motor.
Considering what it offers, the Himiway Cobra has a fair price of $2,500 (€2,287) for the 1,000 W version or $2,200 (€2,013) for the 750 W version. For a full-suspension mountain bike with a powerful motor and a solid build, I'd say that's a great deal.
Design EvaluationIt doesn't take more than a glance to notice the Cobra's tank-like build. In fact, you might even compare its riding experience to that of a moped – you'll soon understand why.
The Cobra's bulky frame is made of aerospace-grade 6061 aluminum. The unit I've been riding is finished in an eye-catching "Forest Cobra" style, which won't go unnoticed. It's a camo paint job with snakeskin-like prints. I get curious looks every single day of riding, and I've lost count of how many people stopped by to ask me about the bike.
But even if you don't have the beautiful "Forest Cobra" styling, I bet you'll still turn heads with this beast, mainly due to its sheer size. The Cobra measures 82.6 inches (210 centimeters) in length, with a wheelbase of 51.1 inches (130 centimeters). Moreover, it tips the scales at a heavy 88.6 lb. (40.1 kg), including the battery, but it has a hefty maximum payload capacity of 400 lb. (181 kg). Himiway says its e-bike can accommodate riders with heights between 5′3″ and 6′5″ (160 and 195 centimeters).
At the core of this Zebra is a 750 W brushless geared hub motor powered by a 960 Wh (48 V 20 Ah) Samsung removable battery. Samsung cells are known to be among the best in the e-bike market, so bonus points for this detail.
The battery is integrated into the top tube. It's conveniently located on the bottom part of the top tube, protected from direct impact from heavy rain. What's more, Himiway claims the battery will maintain 80% capacity after 1,000 charges.
According to Himiway, this motor/battery combo allows you to ride for up to 80 miles (128 km) per charge. If you ride on pure electric power (by throttle), a single charge can last up to 60 miles (96 km).
The 750 W motor can handle the Cobra's heavy weight. It outputs 86 Nm (63 lb-ft.) of torque, more than enough for you to feel the acceleration on this two-wheeler, both on and off the beaten path.
It's easy to get caught up and be impressed by an e-bike's speed and acceleration and forget how important braking power is. In this regard, you'll be safe on the Cobra, as it's equipped front and back with Tektro hydraulic disc brakes with 180 mm (7.1 in) rotors that will quickly bring you to a halt. What's more, I like that Himiway installed two brake levers with electronic motor cut-off, meaning that as soon as you pull the lever, the motor will stop outputting power, preventing you from hitting other road users in heavy traffic.
How about the tire setup? This electrified two-wheeler sports 26-inch wheels wrapped in 26-by-4.8-inch CST "Roly-Poly" off-road fat tires— these are both a blessing and a curse, depending on what you plan on using the bike for.
Fat tires are an excellent addition for off-roading, especially since they are made for going off the beaten path. They dig into the ground, helped by the e-bike's weight, and provide plenty of traction. When you go up slopes and the engine kicks in, the Cobra makes the job very easy for your legs. A 7-speed Shimano Altus shifter will also help you tackle slopes – it's a cheap drivetrain, but it does the job.
Things change when discussing urban use for the Cobra. The tires are quite noisy, but that's not the main issue. They do a good job in dry riding conditions. But as soon as you encounter wet roads, you'll have to watch out, as the tires can quickly lose traction.
Himiway claims the Cobra is the first e-bike on the US market with four-bar linkage suspension technology. Paired together with the fat tires and the front fork with 80 mm of available compression, they beautifully absorb the impacts of both day-to-day urban riding and off-road riding.
Before I tell you about my experience on the Cobra, I'd like to tell you more about the remaining features of the e-bike. The front light is very useful in both urban and off-road environments. Himiway also fitted a 48 V tail light, specifically a "Himiway independent R&D luminosity tail light"—it would've been nice for it to light up when braking. Furthermore, the company claims it's 20% brighter than an LED light.
Other notable accessories are a sturdy kickstand, a thumb throttle, and a backlit screen displaying speed, battery charge, cycling data, and more. You can also use it to set a password for your e-bike.
Real-World TestingNow that you know what the Himiway is like on paper, let me tell you more about my experience. But first, I'll give you some context. I've taken this bad boy mainly through the busy streets and bike lanes of my hometown, Bucharest, Romania. Of course, I also took it off the beaten path in the various parks in my hometown, both on slopes and flat dirt roads.
In the past three months, I've ridden more than 1,000 km (621 miles) - that's more than 11 km (6.8 miles) daily. So, I'd say I'm equipped to paint a fair picture of what the Cobra experience is like.
As soon as I finished assembling the Cobra and hopped on it for the first ride, I knew I was going to have a ton of fun on this beast. I was pleasantly surprised by the e-bike handling, considering its size and weight. Moreover, the large handlebars help you feel very much in control when riding.
I can't complain about the Cobra's comfort. The Selle Royal saddle boasts a comfy design made for pressure relief—I didn't think even once about replacing the stock saddle, as I've done on other bikes like the Engwe P26. The front and rear suspensions do a stellar job of absorbing bumps. Even when I rode on and off curbs at higher speeds, it didn't feel like the e-bike would break in two. It handled just as well off the beaten path.
I know most of you, like me, like to go fast. Even though this bike wasn't specifically built to achieve very high speeds, it does a very fine job. It came from the factory limited to 25 kph (15.5 mph) since this is the legal limit in Europe. Of course, I had to remove the speed limit and see what this electrified bike was capable of.
The only thing I didn't do was enable the thumb throttle for high-speed riding. According to Himiway, it can be enabled to speed you up to 20 mph (32 kph) without needing to pedal. In the stock setup, you can use the thumb throttle at very low speeds – it's designed to help move the e-bike when you're walking beside it. However, I used it in a different way: to help me push it on stairs. And it did a very fine job – I barely had to push it.
It's nice to have a high top speed, but for me, it's more important to have a smooth and pleasant pedaling experience. The Cobra features a torque sensor that makes riding the e-bike feel like a piece of cake. The torque sensor analyzes exactly how much "muscle power" you're outputting, adjusting the acceleration accordingly. When you pedal as hard as you can from a standstill, you'll really feel the 86 Nm of torque – it's still just as fun to experience after all this time riding it.
There are five pedal assist levels – I've ridden mainly in the fifth. To get to the top speed, you'll also have to pedal as hard as you can. At the same time, if you want a chiller ride, you can simply slow your pedaling, and the bike will adapt. I'm telling you – if you ride an e-bike with a torque sensor, you won't want to go back to an e-bike without one.
As you'd expect, the tire pressure will make a significant difference in your riding experience. Unlike other types of tires, fat tires can handle low pressures. I tried it out on the Cobra and was very surprised by how well the tires absorbed the bumps. However, tires with low pressure can be a bit dangerous on asphalt roads. For instance, let me quickly tell you what happened to me. I was just about to get home; it had just stopped raining, and I was riding on lower tire pressure. On the last turn before getting home, my front tire slipped, and I went full-force, head-first into the ground. Luckily, I was wearing my helmet, but I still got pretty banged up on other parts of my body. Folks, wear your helmets – you never know when things might go wrong.
From then on, I inflated the tires to the maximum suggested pressure. I felt a difference in how they absorbed impacts. The more inflated the tires are, the less the motor will have to push and, therefore, the less battery it will use, maximizing your range.
Riding as fast as I could, I managed to get 40-43 miles (65-70 km) out of the Cobra, which is more than enough for day-to-day urban use. If you choose a lower pedal assistance level and don't ride it like you stole it, it's definitely possible to achieve Himiway's claimed range of 80 miles (128 km).
One minor issue I encountered was that the battery level indicator wasn't always reliable. It was slow to update the current battery level at times, showing you have more battery than you actually do and then relatively quickly dropping a bar of two. However, it didn't affect my experience.
On the flip side, it kept the same power output throughout the battery charge, dropping it slightly only when I was left with two bars and a lot more when I had only one bar left.
To balance things out, let me tell you what I didn't like about the Cobra, albeit they're minor things. One thing it's lacking as standard is cargo capabilities. It's an e-MTB, a type of bike typically not made for cargo-carrying, but still. It would've been nice to have some stock-carrying accessories. You can add a rear rack, which will cost you an additional $89.
Throughout the 1,000 km of riding, I had a single electronic issue. Out of the blue, while riding on flat asphalt, the display turned off, and the motor stopped working.
The e-bike wouldn't turn back on. However, I removed the battery, slotted it back in, and it worked like a charm again. These things happen sometimes, and I haven't had any problem since, after riding for hundreds of miles. It was like the battery got somehow disconnected, although that couldn't have happened, as I didn't even ride over a bump or something that would've shaken it. Another explanation is that a fail-safe mechanism (for a reason I do not know) kicked in and shut down the e-bike's power. Besides this minor incident, the Himiway Cobra has been nothing but reliable.
Removing the battery is easy, and you get a key to lock and unlock it. However, sometimes, I couldn't get the battery back in on the first try. It's not a design flaw, but finding the exact position that allows you to insert it perfectly takes a bit of getting used to.
The only other thing that bothered me, perhaps my biggest dislike, was the lack of fenders. I had plenty of days when I encountered unexpected heavy rain, and these huge tires would splash a ton of water on the rider, both at the front and back. It left me with a few stained shirts from all the grime on the asphalt. It's not a problem that the stock Cobra doesn't have fenders, but it would've been nice to have them offered as an extra.
Of course, you can buy aftermarket fenders and install them. Other available accessories are an extra front light for $99 and an extra battery for $690.
The VerdictIn case you haven't figured it out from my review so far, the positives of the Himiway Cobra far outweigh its negatives. I recommend it wholeheartedly.
It's one fun e-bike that adapts to most of the conditions you'll put it in. Although I haven't tested it on sand or snow, I bet it'll handle them just as well as it does asphalt and dirt.
It's well worth the price Himiway is asking for it. If budget isn't an issue, the Pro version is worth checking out, but the standard 750 W motor variant I tested did the job just fine - I didn't feel the need for extra power.
Pros:
- Comfortable
- Fast & Fun
- Great both on and off the road
- Absorbs bumps like a champ
- Reliable
Cons:
- Lacks fenders
- Cargo option (rear rack) is only offered as an extra
- Heavy and Bulky (Hard to lift and store in smaller homes)
Rating: 4.5/5.0