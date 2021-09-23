Rick Ross Shows Off Some of the Classics in His Car Collection on MTV Cribs

The original MTV Cribs docuseries was groundbreaking for the way it bridged the seemingly unbridgeable gap between celebrities and regular people, by inviting the latter into the former’s multi-million mansions. Cribs is back now, in case you missed it.
The finale of the revival aired some hours ago and, while it’s not yet available online, it featured Rick Ross at his Georgia mansion, the over 100-room property he calls The Promised Land, and a very good look at some of the most eye-catching classics in his massive car collection. So, now we know why the music mogul took them out of storage and lined them up in his driveway in July: it wasn’t because he was looking to “inspire the hustlas,” as he said on social media, but because he was filming a Cribs episode.
Photos from the episode are available in the gallery above. It also includes pics from Ross’ original IG story, in which he said he wanted to keep it real and keep it motivational, by showing what you too could have one day if you just worked hard and never gave up.
Of course, Rick Ross is not exactly tight-lipped about his material possessions, whether they’re cars (of which he has over 100, stashed away across the country), designer gear, real estate, or gold and diamond jewelry. The video at the bottom of the page is a 2019 episode of a Cribs-style series featuring Ross and a good look at his collection. Still, you can’t complain when you’re being treated to the sight of such beautiful vehicles.
Rick Ross has a good chunk of his $40 million fortune locked down in collectible cars. His fleet includes over 100 of them, all of which have names. Some are impeccable classics, others are outrageous customs or restomods, while others are modern cars. He has a soft spot for Chevrolet Bel Airs, Impalas and trucks, but he loves Rolls-Royces and Mercedes-Benzes just as much.
Several prized items that he’s shown off along the years include a custom “Gucci” 1971 Chevrolet Impala, the first-ever Rolls-Royce Wraith with a starry roof he named “Rihanna,” and “Renzel,” a custom ‘57 Chevrolet Bel Air.
