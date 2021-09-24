5 Rick Ross Adds Another Gorgeous Chevrolet Bel Air Convertible to the Collection

Rick Ross Introduces His Custom 2021 Can-Am Maverick

Passionate about everything with wheels, 45-year old Rick Ross, current rapper and former correctional officer, is also the very proud owner of a modified Can-Am Maverick. 11 photos



Ross also has a



But now his recent Instagram Story shows a different purchase – a custom



In the short video, Rick Ross says his “baby made it back home,” after getting “a few things done to it.” While the rapper admits he “didn’t get a chance to ride it yet,” he noticed that one of the few changes carried out were the ceiling and the windshield. He also showed off its impressive wheels, especially designed for rough terrain. For the project, he said he worked with his “homie Lynn,” from



The four-seat SSV comes with a 195 horsepower turbocharged and intercooled Rotax® ACE engine, and is available in as many as 17 variants to suit all types of driving conditions.



Pricing starts around $29,000 and it can go all the way up to $32,099 for the Max X RS Turbo RR.



In a separate story after introducing the Can-Am, Ross moves on to show another '55 "flawless" Bel Air, in such good condition that it looks brand new, plus a 1951 Ford Victoria. You can check out the pics in the gallery.



Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.