Richard Petty's 200 Mph Plymouth Superbird and the NASCAR Legacy

In the realm of automotive rarities, the Plymouth Superbird stands as a formidable creature. Its existence spanned a mere single production year, gracing dealerships solely to lend credibility to its NASCAR counterpart.
Like a sibling born of different mothers, the Dodge Charger Daytona shared its fate, swiftly gaining notoriety in its inaugural racing season. Confronted with these awe-inspiring machines boasting sloping noses and colossal wings, NASCAR made an unexpected move by banning them from their tracks. Astonishingly, NASCAR justified its decision with a straightforward argument, claiming that the superior aerodynamics rendered them excessively swift.
While many assume the Dodge Daytona and Plymouth Superbird were akin, they were actually distinct entities. Notably, the Plymouth Superbird boasts an extraordinary genesis, one that shines a spotlight on none other than Richard Petty. And as for the astonishing velocity of the Plymouth Superbird, it traces back to the brilliance of a legitimate rocket scientist who once toiled at NASA before venturing into the realm of NASCAR. Prepare to delve into the captivating tale of the Plymouth Superbird and uncover why it surpassed the speed limits imposed by NASCAR.
Richard Petty, a name synonymous with NASCAR royalty, resides in the hearts of racing enthusiasts worldwide. Considered as one of the greatest drivers in motorsport history, Petty's legacy is adorned with an unending tapestry of "firsts" and "mosts." Initially associated with Oldsmobile, Petty's unyielding allegiance to Plymouth spanned a decade, commencing in 1958. However, the year 1968 ushered in a significant development when Chrysler unveiled the Dodge Daytona, an audacious incarnation of the revered Dodge Charger explicitly tailored for the racetrack. Yet, when Petty turned to Plymouth for a new racing companion, they, perplexingly, deemed the Belvedere unworthy of alteration.
This verdict came as a bitter blow to Petty, who had astonished the racing world in 1967 by securing a staggering 27 victories. The subsequent year, 1968, saw him claim a mere 16 triumphs, leaving him disheartened. Deprived of a new racing chariot by Plymouth, Petty redirected his loyalties towards the Ford Torino Cobra in a move fueled by disillusionment. Sensing the urgency to reclaim their prodigal champion, Plymouth embarked on a quest to craft a formidable track monster for NASCAR.
In a captivating twist of fate, Plymouth enlisted the expertise of Gary Romberg, a bona fide rocket scientist who had once been an integral part of NASA's illustrious space program during the 1960s. Romberg's background boasted a tenure with Boeing as a flight test engineer and a pivotal role in shaping the Saturn B-1 booster rocket, instilling an innate drive for velocity within him.
To recreate the awe-inspiring essence of the Dodge Daytona, Romberg, and his team embarked on intense experimentation. They playfully toyed with the venerable Belvedere model, a faithful companion to Petty's racing endeavors, infusing it with a stubborn shark nose and an audaciously massive wing reminiscent of its Dodge counterpart.
Alas, despite their unwavering efforts within the confines of the wind tunnel, the Belvedere failed to measure up to expectations. Undeterred, Romberg pivoted his attention towards the Plymouth Road Runner, honing his aerodynamic modifications on its sleek frame. Astonishingly, everything fell seamlessly into place, prompting them to christen this newly minted, NASCAR-ready marvel as the Superbird, a playful nod to the beloved "Looney Tunes" character from Walt Disney's imaginative universe. With bated breath, they unveiled their creation to Petty, and their relentless endeavors bore fruit—come the following year, Petty triumphantly returned to the racing circuit, proudly donning the jersey of a '73 Superbird.
When the Plymouth Superbird made its entrance, NASCAR's regulations stipulated that every participating car must have 500 street-legal counterparts sold to the public for qualification. However, as time unfolded, NASCAR altered its rules, demanding manufacturers to produce one showroom model for every two dealers within their network.
Adhering to these revised guidelines, Plymouth crafted a staggering 1,920 road iterations of the Superbird, ensuring its eligibility for NASCAR's fiercely competitive realm. Finally, in 1979, the Superbird took to the racetrack, propelled by the formidable might of a 426 cu in HEMI V8 engine, akin to its Dodge Daytona counterpart. These track titans knew no equal, leaving their adversaries in their thunderous wake.
Petty, the revered champion, seized an impressive tally of 18 victories, while Pete Hamilton triumphantly secured three wins, both proudly piloting Plymouth Superbirds. As for the Dodge Daytona, adorned with 17 wings, Buddy Baker's audacious winged racer shattered the elusive 200 mph (322 kph) barrier. From that momentous feat onward, the winged manifestation of the Dodge Charger proudly assumed the mantle of the Dodge Daytona.
This abrupt regulation change dealt a fatal blow to the very purpose that propelled these awe-inspiring machines to the forefront of racing glory. In the link below is a ten-minute video posted on YouTube by the Goodwood Road & Racing of Richard Petty's 200 mph Plymouth Superbird going on the street roads.
An influential figure from Plymouth's hierarchy approached Petty, genuinely inquiring about the price of his return. As the tale goes, Petty responded with a persistent request, demanding the squad to build him a Plymouth akin to the Dodge teams. And so, the wheels were set in motion, quite literally, as Plymouth commenced the arduous journey of metamorphosing Petty's aspiration into reality.
Although often intertwined due to their shared attributes of a shark nose and an imposing rear wing, the Dodge Daytona and the Plymouth Superbird were, in truth, starkly different machines. The Daytona epitomized a modified incarnation of the mighty Dodge Charger, exuding unbridled power. On the other hand, the Plymouth Superbird cunningly concealed its aero-heavy soul beneath the guise of a Road Runner, engineered exclusively for the unforgiving battlegrounds of NASCAR.
During the unforgettable 1970 NASCAR season, an astonishing 38 out of 48 races witnessed the triumphant ascent of Chrysler's winged marvels. Such was the resounding uproar provoked by these formidable adversaries, inciting Ford and GM to rally against their dominance. Consequently, NASCAR responded by imposing a ban on the 426 cu in powerhouses, reducing their potent engines to 305 cu in, effectively diluting the essence of their distinctive shark noses and colossal aerodynamic wings.
