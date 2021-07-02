After a 60-Year Wait, Aviation Legend Wally Funk Goes to Space With Jeff Bezos

Richard Branson to be Astronaut 001 in Virgin Spaceflight on July 11

Aerospace company Virgin Galactic just announced its first fully crewed spaceflight and its founder, Richard Branson, will be among the mission’s specialists, beating to the punch Blue Origin’s Jeff Bezos. 7 photos



There will be two pilots and four mission specialists. Dave Mackay will be the chief pilot to fly the spacecraft, assisted by pilot Michael Masucci, who will be at his second spaceflight.



Unity 22’s main goal is to focus on cabin and customer experience. Branson will be one of the four specialists in the crew and will be in charge of evaluating the customer spaceflight experience. The researcher experience will be tested by astronaut Sirisha Bandla. Cabin procedures during boots and weightlessness will be assessed by astronaut Colin Bennett, while astronaut Beth Moses will have the role of spaceship cabin lead and test director.



This spaceflight is Branson’s dream coming true, as admitted by the man himself.



The Unity 22 test mission is scheduled for July 11, barring any unforeseen circumstances such as technical issues or bad weather. You can watch the live stream of the event on Virgin Galactic’s



Branson’s short trip to space comes just ahead of the one announced by Blue Origin’s founder Jeff Bezos, who is scheduled to fly on its company’s first passenger flight on July 20, aboard the New Shepard rocket.



