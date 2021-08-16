Rich Rebuilds Video Shows a Salvaged Model 3 Supercharge, Two Chronic Issues

If anyone ever wanted to do a video, to sum up the issues with the Tesla Model 3, Rich Benoit arrived first. His latest one at the Rich Rebuilds channel presented three of the most common problems with the car all at once, and only one of them was on purpose. Benoit discussed suspension issues, the rear bumper, and supercharging for salvaged vehicles.
Last week, some owners of salvaged Teslas said they were managing to supercharge again. Benoit took the Mad Max Model 3 to a supercharging station and got the car to work there for five minutes. It was just a matter of using a new payment method, and things started working again, which is “pleasantly disappointing,” as the video title states.
According to Tesla, supercharging was cut for safety concerns and demanded an inspection for the company to be sure everything was ok with the cars. Some did that inspection and were not allowed to supercharge again. The Mad Max Model 3 did not perform one, as far as we know.
Benoit also tested Delores, which had supercharging for life, and it didn’t manage to charge at any supercharger. The youtuber believes that is probably also the case for other vehicles with supercharging for life that got a salvaged titles. All this leads to the conclusion that the safety excuse is not genuine. Benoit and Steven Salowsky, his channel’s manager, made fun of everything not being about money.
The other issues were suspension control arms cracking and the rear bumper falling off when the car meets water in the way. Both situations happened on the same day of testing on an off-road track.
Tesla advocates will claim that the control arm was just destroyed after the car went airborne at least three times. Indeed, the Model 3 was not conceived as a rally car, but control arms and other suspension parts in Tesla vehicles have failed with no reports of severe usage. The jumps may have just accelerated the process.
Regarding the bumper, Benoit has probably the first video record of something Tesla already admitted to being a design flaw. When it published the SB-20-12-003 technical bulletin, Tesla said it was caused by “poor drainage.” The solution was to replace that bumper with a new one, which had a tow hitch access cutout. It apparently did not solve the problem: the Mad Max Model 3 already has that new bumper, and it was ripped off just like the ones that don’t.
There are still some chronic issues with the car left out, such as the rear window that spontaneously shatters and the paint problems, but it would be a hell of a coincidence if they also showed up in this single video. In the end, it makes no difference for the affected owners.
According to Tesla, supercharging was cut for safety concerns and demanded an inspection for the company to be sure everything was ok with the cars. Some did that inspection and were not allowed to supercharge again. The Mad Max Model 3 did not perform one, as far as we know.
Benoit also tested Delores, which had supercharging for life, and it didn’t manage to charge at any supercharger. The youtuber believes that is probably also the case for other vehicles with supercharging for life that got a salvaged titles. All this leads to the conclusion that the safety excuse is not genuine. Benoit and Steven Salowsky, his channel’s manager, made fun of everything not being about money.
The other issues were suspension control arms cracking and the rear bumper falling off when the car meets water in the way. Both situations happened on the same day of testing on an off-road track.
Tesla advocates will claim that the control arm was just destroyed after the car went airborne at least three times. Indeed, the Model 3 was not conceived as a rally car, but control arms and other suspension parts in Tesla vehicles have failed with no reports of severe usage. The jumps may have just accelerated the process.
Regarding the bumper, Benoit has probably the first video record of something Tesla already admitted to being a design flaw. When it published the SB-20-12-003 technical bulletin, Tesla said it was caused by “poor drainage.” The solution was to replace that bumper with a new one, which had a tow hitch access cutout. It apparently did not solve the problem: the Mad Max Model 3 already has that new bumper, and it was ripped off just like the ones that don’t.
There are still some chronic issues with the car left out, such as the rear window that spontaneously shatters and the paint problems, but it would be a hell of a coincidence if they also showed up in this single video. In the end, it makes no difference for the affected owners.