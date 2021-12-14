RHOA Star Falynn Pina's Gift from Her Fiancé Is a New Range Rover

'Real Housewives of Atlanta' star Falynn Pina has no time for drama anymore. And how else to show that, if not with a new car received as a gift from her fiancé? The model shared her new motorized gift, a Range Rover, with her fans on social media.
With an Instagram account filled with luxury cars, Falynn Pina is now flaunting the latest addition to her garage: a Range Rover.
The 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' star made the announcement with a set of pictures in front of the black SUV, holding the keys and smiling so you can see her surprise and excitement.
She captioned the set: “OMG OMG!!! I know they say Scorpios do it best but my fiancé is truly full of surprises! I’ve never received a push gift before but I definitely DID NOT expect this. Though I absolutely love my gift, I love having you as my husband-to-be even more. #2022RangeRover shawtyyyy”
Although she wrote it’s a 2022 Range Rover, the model in question doesn’t seem to be from the new generation, though, but from the previous one, based on its front grille and LED headlights.
Falynn Pina got the SUV from her fiancé, Jaylan Banks, who is the father of her first child. He reportedly works in IT, and he could afford quite a ride as a baby gift. Banks popped the question back in October, and the two have been dating since her split from Simon Guobadia at the beginning of this year.
Falynn Pina's Instagram is always filled with a lot of expensive cars, including several Rolls-Royce models like the Cullinan or Wraith. But the one she poses with most is a baby blue Bentley Continental GT convertible. However, it’s not the most suited for a newborn. So, the Range Rover is a better fit for their new family, providing a lot of space for the little one.
