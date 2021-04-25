Rheinmetall Lynx Fighting Vehicle Gets Mission and Cybersecurity Systems

The American military is presently on an all-out offensive to replace most of the hardware it has been using for decades at times. From helicopters to tanks and airplanes, everything is on the table as the U.S. is aiming for military superiority in the years to come.
Take the M2 Bradley, the infantry fighting vehicle that has been in service since 1981. Although it proved itself time and time again on the world’s battlefields, it’s getting old enough that no amount of upgrades can keep it relevant indefinitely.
That is why the U.S. Army launched in 2017 the Next-Generation Combat Vehicle (NGCV) program. It covers a number of new machines, and in the case of the Bradley a replacement called Optionally-Manned Fighting Vehicle (OMFV).
There are two prototypes presently being tested for the OMFV, the Rheinmetall-made Lynx KF41, and General Dynamics’ Griffin III. In the case of the former, development just got a boost in mid-April.
It was then when Rheinmetall announced it selected L3Harris to develop the vehicle’s mission, cybersecurity and its modular open systems approach.
“We are excited to have L3Harris join our growing team to support the U.S. Army’s OMFV program,” said in a statement Mathew Warnick, Managing Director for American Rheinmetall Vehicles.
“Their experience in open architecture, communications, and cybersecurity bring tremendous capability to the American Rheinmetall Vehicles team as we prepare our digitally engineered OMFV to provide our Soldiers overmatch now and for the future.”
The Lynx is a tracked armored vehicle equipped with autocannons, light machine guns, and grenade launchers. Its engine is capable of developing 750 hp and gives the thing a top speed of 70 kph (43 mph).
But that’s just one configuration, and because it is modular it can be transformed in anything from ambulance to infantry fighting vehicle. Rheinmetall plans two versions of it, one weighing up to 38 tons and capable of seating up to six soldiers, and a slightly larger one that can carry eight.
