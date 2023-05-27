Rezvani Vengeance Is an Impenetrable Fortress on Wheels With Features Out of a Bond Movie

The demand for armored vehicles is steadily increasing, most of it coming from, you guessed it, the United States. Most people would associate armored with bulletproof, but that's just a basic feature of the Razvani Vengeance's military package. Today, I'll take a closer look at the outrageous vehicle and see how it takes in-car safety to the absolute next level.
Rezvani is a California-based company that offers various imposing vehicles, such as the Beast, Tank, or Hercules. Last year, it added the Cadillac Escalade-based Vengeance into the mix. You don't need more than a glance at the vehicle to understand this is no ordinary machine. It looks like it's been brought straight out of a video game.
And well, it kind of was – the concept was designed by Milen Ivanov, a Bulgarian digital artist whose work includes video games. Rezvani Motors chief executive officer Ferris Rezvani explained that "the goal was to put a science fiction video game concept car in people's driveways."
The Vengeance is a luxury SUV fitted as standard with most of the features you'd expect from a high-end vehicle. Oh, before we go further into detail, you might want to know that the beast is targeted toward, as the company's president put it, "accomplished people." This millionaire's toy price starts at $285,000 (€264,583), but it can quickly increase if customers go for numerous upgrades.
It's powered by a 6.2-liter V8 engine that outputs 420 hp and 460 lb-ft (623 Nm) of torque and tips the scales at 6,200 lbs. (2812 kg) - and that's just for the standard version. Customers can opt for a power upgrade consisting of an 800-hp V8 or downgrade to a 3.0-liter turbo-diesel engine producing 277 hp with the same 460 lb-ft of torque.
The car's design is as aggressive as it can get. It features bulky bodywork and angular lines. You'll notice a slim grille surrounded by LED headlights and a massive ventilated hood, as well as arched and bulging fenders. The SUV's rear looks very sci-fi, with a huge LED stoplight. It's fitted with 22-inch wheels with 35-inch off-road tires, complete with Magnetic Ride Control suspension.
Moving on to the interior, there's a noticeable shift toward luxury. As its maker describes, "The Vengeance is tough on the outside, but soft on the inside." It can seat seven or eight people (depending on the configuration) via three rows of seats. You'll find an OLED instrument cluster, a tri-zone automatic climate control system, a 19-speaker AKG sound system, and a panoramic roof, among other features. It's also equipped with all the safety systems you can expect from a quarter-million vehicle, such as automatic emergency braking, pedestrian detection, safety belt tightening, and more.
So far, so good. Let's say you opt for the military package – here's when things take a wild turn. And when I say "wild," it might be an understatement. As I mentioned earlier, this package makes the vehicle bulletproof via bulletproof glass and body armor, nothing we haven't seen before.
Another feature is an armored undercarriage, protecting the vehicle's components, such as the self-sealing fuel tank. Other parts, like the radiator, are secured via angled armor steel. If gunfire damages or destroys the wheels, you can still drive this thing. Furthermore, the steel bumper ensures you can go through whatever you need to make your escape, while the in-built winch makes you even more unstoppable.
The suspension is reinforced, and you can even add an explosive device detection system. Moreover, crazily enough, not even an EMP (Electromagnetic Pulse) can affect the Vengeance, as Rezvani designed it to be protected against this threat.
Inside, the Vengeance security package comes with gas masks, as well as hypothermia blankets, and a first aid kit. You'll also discover a thermal night vision camera, allowing the driver to see even in darkness. Furthermore, drivers can make themselves known in their surroundings by using the intercom system, complete with a speaker. A safe is integrated into the center console, where you can place your most valuable belongings.
You'll notice many buttons on the vehicle's ceiling that activate all sorts of security measures. For instance, you can use front and rear blinding lights to deter your assailants, as well as strobe lights. If that's not enough and assailants try to open your doors, you won't have to worry, especially if you activate the magnetic deadbolts.
Another insane system is the shocking doors feature, which shocks any intruders using your door handles. If that's not enough, the mirrors are equipped with a pepper spray dispenser that will surely deter anyone from getting near your vehicle. It's pretty hard for someone to sneak up on your car, as a camera system tracks movement outside the vehicle.
If you want to make a quick getaway or can't get away from someone following your car, you can activate the smoke screen and shoot dense smoke out of the vehicle's rear.
Rezvani has really gone the extra mile to ensure optimum protection in the Vengeance, especially when customers opt for the military package. But let's be frank – isn't it a bit of overkill? What are the chances you will actually use the military package to its fullest? In any case, in case of that odd chance you find yourself in severe danger, you can rest assured inside the Vengeance that nothing can get to you. Just be prepared to spend a truckload of money on this monster of a vehicle.