Rex the Bus Is a Lovely Double-Decker Holiday Home in the Somerset Countryside

Classic British vehicles hold a special appeal even for vacationers looking for a place to rent for their next holiday. And while booking a tiny home might not be the ideal solution for everyone due to the limited space, this double-decker bus converted into a lovely house on wheels is perfect for families of up to four and promises a unique vacation experience.
Rex the Bus is a double-decker bus that has been transformed into a fabulous holiday home available to book on Airbnb. It is located on a 10-acre piece of farmland in the picturesque Somerset countryside, where life runs at a slower pace.
It has been renovated to the highest of standards and offers the possibility of spending your evenings outside barbecuing and enjoying the surrounding nature. Not to mention your kids will have the chance to get acquainted with friendly neighbors like chickens, sheep, and dogs.
Rex the Bus is connected to electricity, water, and drainage and offers all the commodities of a home.
Downstairs, you will find a fully-equipped kitchen where you can cook delicious meals during your holiday and a nice sitting area at the back of the bus with cushioned benches around a high table. There is also a shower downstairs and a toilet located upstairs. And a cozy wood burner will keep you warm and cozy during chilly evenings.
The sleeping quarters are upstairs. The double-decker offers accommodation for up to four people in a king-size bed and two bunk beds. The bunk beds are standard 3-foot (0.9-meter) singles, so even adults will sleep comfortably in them.
Two bean bags will allow you to lounge upstairs, and there is also a dedicated workspace for those who need to keep up with office work. An original bus seat has been preserved near the bunk beds as an homage to Rex's past.
If you wish to rest and unwind in peace and tranquility with just some friends or family around, this charming bolt-hole might be the perfect solution for a restorative break from the hustle and bustle of city life. If you are interested in renting Rex the Bus, you can do so on Airbnb.
