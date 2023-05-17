Revving Up for the Indy 500\: Key Insights From the First Five Races of the 2023 Season

The 2023 NTT IndyCar Series season has been nothing short of exciting so far. Five races are down, and we have five different winners, indicating that the season is shaping up to be one of the most competitive in recent history.
Up next is the Indianapolis 500, one of the most prestigious races in the world of motorsports. As always, all eyes will be on the Brickyard as the drivers push their cars to the limit in pursuit of the coveted Borg-Warner Trophy. The "Big 3" teams - Chip Ganassi Racing, Team Penske, and Andretti Autosport - have dominated the series for almost two decades now. They have won every series championship since 2003, and 84% of the races in the Aeroscreen era started in 2020.
However, this year, the other teams have shown that they are ready to challenge the status quo. Among the five winners so far, all hail from the "Big 3." Chip Ganassi Racing has won twice, with Marcus Ericsson at St. Pete and Alex Palou at Indianapolis. Team Penske has also won twice, with Josef Newgarden at Texas and Scott McLaughlin at Barber. Andretti Autosport won the other race, with Kyle Kirkwood winning at Long Beach.
Despite their dominance, the "Big 3" teams are facing stiff competition this season. McLaren Racing, which joined the series in 2022, has been making waves with its impressive performances. Alexander Rossi and Pato O'Ward, who are McLaren's drivers this season, have both had strong showings in the first five races. Rossi has three top-eight finishes, while O'Ward has three runner-up finishes and is currently second in the points standings.
McLaren's third driver, Felix Rosenqvist, also had an excellent race at the GMR Grand Prix, finishing fifth. With the momentum on their side, the McLaren team will be hoping to continue their good form and challenge the "Big 3" teams at the Indy 500. The current points leader, Alex Palou, also looks to be in great form heading into the Indy 500. He won the GMR Grand Prix at Indianapolis in dominant fashion, leading 56 of the 85 laps. Palou was also the runner-up in last year's Indy 500, so he knows what it takes to perform well at the Brickyard.
One team that has been struggling this season is the Meyer Shank Racing team. Despite having Helio Castroneves, a three-time Indy 500 winner, on their roster, the team has failed to make an impact in the first five races. Castroneves is currently 20th in the points standings, while Simon Pagenaud is even further back in 24th place. However, the team will be hoping for a turnaround at the Indy 500. Castroneves and Pagenaud are both experienced drivers who know their way around the Brickyard. They will be looking to draw upon their past successes and perform strongly at this year's race.
One of the most interesting things to watch out for this season is the "Silly Season." Three of the top four drivers in the points standings - Alex Palou, Pato O'Ward, and Colton Herta - are all out of contract at the end of the season. This means there could be major driver shakeups next year, with teams vying to sign these talented young drivers.
Palou, who is leading the championship standings, has already expressed his desire to stay with Chip Ganassi Racing. The team also wants to keep the talented Spaniard, who won two races in his rookie season last year. O'Ward, on the other hand, has been linked with a move to Team Penske. The Mexican driver has been in great form this season, and his aggressive driving style would be a good fit with the Penske team.
Overall, the 2023 NTT IndyCar Series season has been one of the most exciting ones in recent memory. With the Indy 500 just around the corner, the excitement and anticipation are only going to increase. The "Big 3" teams may have dominated the series for the past two decades, but this year, the other teams and drivers have shown that they are ready to challenge them.
With drivers like Palou, O'Ward, and Herta in the mix, the future of the series looks bright. The Silly Season could also see major changes that could further shake up the series. One thing is for sure - the 2023 season is shaping up to be one of the best ones yet.
Another driver to watch out for at the Indy 500 is Pato O'Ward. He was the runner-up in last year's race and is currently second in the points standings. O'Ward has shown tremendous speed and consistency this season, finishing in the top two in three of the five races so far. If he can continue his excellent form at the Indy 500, he could well be on his way to his first series championship.
Herta, who won three races last season, is another driver who could be in high demand. The young American has shown that he has the pace and racecraft to compete with the best in the series. He has also been linked with a move to Andretti Autosport, where his father, Bryan Herta, is the team co-owner. The Silly Season is not just about drivers, though. It could also see some major changes in team ownership and partnerships. The Arrow McLaren SP team, which has been a significant force this season, could be up for sale. McLaren is reportedly looking to sell its stake in the team, which could attract some major investors.
