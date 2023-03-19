Reviving a Rally Legend: The Alpine A110 San Remo 73 Special Edition

Alpine loves to reminisce about its glorious rally past. Last year they revealed the A110 Tour de Corse 75 with a stunning two-tone black and yellow livery inspired by the rally car that competed in the 1975 Tour de Corse. In 2023, the French manufacturer celebrates 50 years from the historic victory at the 1973 Sanremo Rally, so they announced a new special edition of the brilliant A110, finished in a breathtaking Caddy Blue livery, dubbed the San Remo 73.
This new vehicle is a modern take on the iconic Alpine A110 that conquered the 1973 Sanremo Rally, securing Alpine the manufacturer's title in the World Rally Championship.
The San Remo 73 limited edition vehicle boasts a captivating design that seamlessly blends the classic aesthetics of its predecessor with contemporary elements. This unique and visually stunning combination is sure to intrigue rally enthusiasts all over the world.
The company announced that the production of this limited edition model would be restricted to a mere 200 units globally.
He also achieved acclaimed motorsport success with his modified Renault 4CV, which he raced at the Coupe des Alpes rally. He and his band kept close ties with Renault throughout the company's history, with the Boulogne-based French manufacturer eventually buying Alpine in 1973.
The brand's name was inspired by his first victory in the 1964 Coupe des Alpes rally, a prestigious motorsport event in the Alps mountains held between 1932 and 1971, also referred to as the Alpine Rally. It featured an international route comprised of some of the most famous mountain passes on the European continent.
Accumulating extensive experience with the Renault 4CV lightweight platform, he successfully made several modifications to the vehicle that markedly improved the car's performance.
Replacing the three-speed gearbox with a specially crafted five-speed version and designing a series of aluminum body panels that helped reduce the car's weight were only a few of the mods the brilliant automotive aficionado constructed.
Renault Sport. Despite the merger, Alpine continued to produce road cars under its own brand, including iconic models such as the A310, the GTA, and the A610.
Additionally, the company worked with Renault to develop high-performance versions of its popular models, such as the Renault R5 Turbo and the Clio V6 assembled in Alpine's Dieppe-based factory.
Even though Renault stopped using the Alpine name in 1995, the company remained active in motorsport through numerous partnerships with other teams and manufacturers.
The A110 was an instant hit, and Alpine's return to the market was met with widespread excitement from car enthusiasts worldwide.
Fast forward to 2023, and Alpine has become a dedicated business unit within the Renault Group. This unit encompasses Alpine Cars (the road car division), Alpine Racing (the Formula One team), and Renault Sport (the engineering division).
Currently, the Sanremo Rally is an integral part of both the Intercontinental Rally Challenge (IRC) and the Italian national rally championship, drawing top drivers from around the world to compete against each other on the challenging mixed-surface stages.
Alpine has a long-standing history with the Sanremo Rally, having won the event several times with its legendary A110 model. The A110 was a lightweight and agile sports car that proved to be a force to be reckoned with on the mixed-surface stages of the rally.
The first victory for Alpine came in 1970 when Jean-Luc Thérier and Callewaert Marcel drove the A110 to victory. The following year, Ove Andersson and Tony Nash repeated the feat, securing another win for the Alpine team.
In 1973, Alpine achieved a historic double triumph at the Sanremo Rally. Not only did Jean-Luc Thérier and Jacques Jaubert win the rally by more than six minutes over their nearest rivals, but they also secured Alpine's first and only World Rally Championship (WRC) title for manufacturers.
This modern and distinctive limited edition features a unique combination of design both inside and out, with bodywork in Caddy Blue color, black painted roof arches and red carbon roof, and black and white graphic pattern on the doors and hood, complimented by the 'San Remo 72' signature, nodding to the original winner rally car.
Alongside the blacked-out Alpine emblems and darkened headlight booms, this unique package also features a set of 18-inch Grand Prix Brilliant Blanc wheels accompanied by Brembo calipers finished in an anthracite shade.
The interior of the Alpine A110 San Remo 73 features a microfibre-wrapped cockpit with grey stitching and a pair of one-piece sports seats made by Sabelt Racing embroidered with a 'World Champion 73' theme, offering complete six-point racing harness compatibility.
racing prowess is also completed by the Alpine floor mats, sports pedals, and aluminum passenger footrest, which are uniquely featured alongside the two black and white theme stripes that adorn the door panels.
The limited edition Alpine A110 San Remo 73 is not only gorgeous in its exterior and interior design but also features a wide array of high-tech and safety equipment, providing an exhilarating experience behind the wheel.
The car ensures the driver that its exceptional handling and fine control are no substitute for stopping performance thanks to a high-performance braking system developed alongside Brembo. An electric retractable door mirror, auto-dimming rearview mirror, rear and front parking assistance, and reversing camera also add to the car's top-notch safety attributes.
Moreover, the limited edition also includes a Focal Audio sound system and Alpine Telemetrics providing a more connected driving experience. These high-tech features, combined with the active exhaust system and the car's renowned agility and performance, make the Alpine A110 San Remo 73 a perfect tribute to the brand's victorious motorsport past.
A110 range, developing the same 300 ps (296 hp/221 kW) and 251 lb-ft (340 Nm) of torque, which combined with a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission propels the 2,395-lb (1086 kg) coupe from standstill to 62 mph (100 kph) in just 4.2 seconds and up to a 155 mph (249 kph).
Limited to 200 units worldwide, the Alpine A110 San Remo 73 will feature a 'Limited Edition A110 San Remo 73' number plaque from 1 to 200. It has been available to order through the Alpine network in France since the 17th of March, with a starting price of €89,000, including VAT, making it around $96k at the current exchange rates.
The Alpine A110 San Remo 73 special edition pays homage to the brand's remarkable success in motorsport by offering a modern reinterpretation of a legendary vehicle. Celebrating the 1973 Sanremo Rally victory and the manufacturer's title for Alpine in the World Rally Championship, this limited edition model is a fitting tribute to the marque's racing heritage, making it a rare and exclusive opportunity for any serious rally enthusiast to own a piece of automotive history.
Strong motorsport ties
The San Remo 73 special edition
