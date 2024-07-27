Revival Megayacht Concept Wraps Living Areas in Glass, Is Packed With Luxury Features

There's little harm in daydreaming, but this is a case where daydreaming might actually serve a concrete purpose. Any multi-millionaire looking for inspiration for their next luxury toy can check out the Revival superyacht concept and maybe find it.
Superyacht or megayacht concepts, much like auto concepts, serve a higher purpose than just silly entertainment, though they occasionally deliver plenty of that as well. When done right – meaning, when they're not just mindless doodles on virtual paper – they can push the boundaries of industry norms, showing what could potentially be achieved with a bit more forward thinking.
Superyacht concepts are exercises in design with limited applicability and very few chances of ever making the transition to real life, but they can still influence future designs. Elements of design or technology features can trickle down into future builds, which makes concepts the stepping stone of innovation.
In very few instances, a concept can be further developed and, if the right person with the right bank account comes along, be taken into the construction stage. That's ultimately the hope of every designer, but it's not a goal in itself.
Designer Isaac Burrough of the eponymous New Zealand-based design studio knows this only too well. Revival, the latest megayacht concept to bear the studio's signature, is a further exploration of an older concept they did back in 2018 when the Studio had just launched. Neither the original nor the recreated version will make it into construction, but that's ok.
"Revisiting an existing concept was a gratifying exploration into maintaining the original character of the yacht while also finding opportunities to refresh the design," Burrough says in a statement. "Although Revival did not proceed to build, I’m really proud of how this project evolved and wanted to make sure the design and stunning visuals were shared with the world."
Revival is the name of the upgraded concept – a most fitting moniker for a vessel that aims to take the innovations brought forward by the original and take them to the extreme. It's a 133.6-meter (438-foot) megayacht designed for a hypothetical client who asked for more entertaining space, so its highlight is maximized accommodation space and an impressive array of premium amenities.
It wouldn't be that far-fetched to describe Revival as a floating mega-mansion, but one with multi-generational appeal and very distinctive styling. The superstructure is wrapped in glass, which allows the design studio to create a four-level atrium with full-height glass windows. In the aerated world of one-percenters, the most luxurious feature is the promise of endless space together with the ability to see but not be seen.
Revival delivers on both these counts: you get the glass-wrapped atrium and one-way glass bulwarks aft, which promise maximum privacy from the outside world but without losing sight of it.
Interior volume is 9,300 GT and each deck on Revival is designed for a very specific functionality, and themed accordingly. In plainer words, you get an entire deck for every part of the day. For instance, the lower deck holds the beach club, a sports lounge and the wellness area, including a massage and beauty salon, fitness and yoga rooms, and a proper spa. The main deck is home to an oversize glass-bottomed pool with glass columns leading down to the beach club, as well as a pool lounge, a formal dining room, a 15-person cinema, and a wine and cocktail bar.
The upper deck is reserved exclusively for large parties, with a party deck with a retractable TV, a piano lounge, a nightclub, a library, and a helicopter garage. The owner's deck serves as a self-sufficient unit within the self-contained universe of the superyacht, featuring the 180 square-meter (1,937.5 square-foot) owner suite, outdoor dining and cooking facilities, a large lounge, a private office, and a second gym and wellness area, reserved for the owner's use.
The bridge deck is designed for relaxation, with firepits, a cozy lounge, and informal dining, while the sun deck is for the sun-worshipers, offering sunpads, more informal dining options, and a jacuzzi.
Revival could cater to as many as 36 guests across 17 suites of varying sizes (between 42 and 62 square meters/452 and 678 square feet) and 56 crew in separate quarters.
In addition to the built-in amenities, the guests would have access to packed garages that would turn any outing into a memorable adventure. The design studio mentions a 12-meter (39.3-foot) limo, a similarly sized open tender, an 8.5-meter (28-foot) dive boat, a wake boat, crew tenders and lifeboats, and an array of inflatables among the toys in the garage. A 3-person submarine and an HC 145 helicopter tucked into the hangar at the bow would be the cherry on the proverbial cake.
Even though there are no concrete plans to bring Revival into reality, the designer imagines it with a single-level engine room optimized for next-gen hybrid propulsion systems. These would ensure a reduced carbon footprint overall, as well as allow it to operate in protected areas in electric mode only.