Revel Unveils the Groundbreaking 3D-Printed Rodeo MTB Concept: It's Currently Forbidden

Now, I'm a writer, and rider, too, but we'll get there shortly, and as a writer, I like to exaggerate stuff. However, once I finished watching the video about Revel's Rodeo downhill MTB concept, I literally got the shivers. That said, let's take a look at what the heck is going on with this unique two-wheeler and why we need to keep Revel on our cycling radar.

11 photos Photo: Revel Bikes/Edited by autoevolution