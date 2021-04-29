5 Brabus 92R Is a 91-HP Fully Electric smart That Costs About as Much as a Hellcat

More on this:

Revel Launches an All-Electric Rideshare Service Using Tesla Cars

However, the company decided to get the word out because it is hiring drivers. Revel wants to get started early with the recruitment process to retain drivers, according to company co-founder Paul Suhey, quoted by The Brooklyn-born transportation company is trying to stay true to its initial goal of electrifying transportation, and decided for this service that the electric vehicles should be all Tesla Model Ys . The Revel rideshare service will only be available in Manhattan for now, and is scheduled to launch sometime in late May.Revel plans to start its service below 42nd Street and expand from there, depending on demand. For this new rideshare service, people will be able to use the same app offered by the company for their e-mopeds booking.According to Revel, all the cars will be Revel-blue and equipped with an interactive touchscreen so customers can control things like temperature and music. The Teslas will also come with a “Covid proof” shield, to keep everyone safe and adhere to distancing guidelines.The company also considers infrastructure and wants to ensure people make the shift to electric cars as soon as possible. That is why they're introducing Revel Superhubs where all drivers will be able to charge their electric vehicles, regardless of their make or model.The charging stations will offer fast charging that gives you enough juice for 100 miles in under 20 minutes. They will be open 24/7. The first fast charging Superhub will be located in Brooklyn, New York, but the company plans to build an entire network of them across the entire city.Revel’s all-electric rideshare service already received approval for its initial application but is still waiting for its fully issued license from the NYC’s Taxi and Limousine Commission.However, the company decided to get the word out because it is hiring drivers. Revel wants to get started early with the recruitment process to retain drivers, according to company co-founder Paul Suhey, quoted by TechCrunch