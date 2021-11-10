Rev. Run’s Son Jojo Simmons Attends Celebrity Boxing, Pulls Up in Rolls-Royce Cullinan

Rev. Run’s son, Jojo Simmons, was among the celebrities who attended Celebrity Boxing. But he knew he would be in the spotlight from the moment he arrives, and made sure he had the best ride: a Rolls-Royce Cullinan.
Although there were no big names facing each other in the ring at Celebrity Boxing, the event welcomed some famous artists. Blac Chyna performed there, and she was also joined by Rev. Run’s son, rapper JoJo Simmons.
Both of them knew that they have to make a good impression, and both Jojo and Blac Chyna pulled up in a Rolls-Royce Cullinan.
There are few cars that scream “luxury” as much as the British company’s first SUV. Meant to be enjoyed from the backseat, featuring real wood and leather, the vehicle also comes with impressive performance.
Under the hood of the exotic SUV, you can find a 6.75-liter V12 twin-turbo engine, which sends power to all four wheels through an eight-speed automatic transmission. The engine puts out 562 horsepower (570 ps) and a maximum torque of 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) at 1600 rpm. With an acceleration from zero to 62 mph (0-100 kph) in five seconds, the SUV comes with a top speed limited at 155 mph (249 kph).
In the set of pictures, the Growing Up Hip Hop star Jojo Simmons showed the black and orange interior of the luxurious SUV, and he also shows up next to the car in matching "outfits." His jacket suits the leather seats to perfection.
Celebrity Boxing was presented by Bitcoin Rodney, with Rich Dollaz as a celebrity referee. It featured performances from JoJo Simmons, Blac Chyna, and Peter Gunz.
And Blac Chyna and Jojo Simmons couldn’t be the only ones to make an impression. Entrepreneur Bitcoin Rodney also pulled up to the event in a custom wrapped Lamborghini Huracan Spyder, which you can see attached below, and featured in the gallery.
It was a good night for sports, but an even better one for the guests to show off their expensive rides. And they all understood the assignment.
