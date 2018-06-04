Retro Nobe 100 EV, the Perfect Ride for a Summer on the Riviera

4 Morgan and Selfridges Team Up to Create Limited Edition EV3 and EV3 Junior

Nobe is a car manufacturer few heard of until the end of last week, when the company announced the start of a crowdfunding campaign. 8 photos



The drivetrain of the Nobe is electric, powering the three wheels for about 136 miles (219 km) on a single charge at top speeds of around 60 mph (96 km/h). But who cares? This car is obviously not meant for speed, but to cruise lavishly on the French Riviera.



Because it looks stunning. The Nobe 100 is about the size of the toy-ish Mazda R360 and has been designed, according to its builders, to be of a neo-retro orientation. Meaning it took inspiration from a few great European car designs of the 1960s.



The clean look of the model is almost good enough to make us overlook the fact that, for a reason we fail to understand, Nobe went for three wheels instead of the classic four. We would have died to see how the rear-end of the 100 with four wheels would have looked like.



As said, the model is not yet in production, and the



The price for it has not officially been announced, but



Going for three wheels is a risky business, as this type of vehicles, although a treat to look at, are usually meant for a niche we’re not sure still exists.



