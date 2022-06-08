Retro-Inspired Daily Rides Season 14 for Lonely Mountains: Downhill Goes Live Today

autoevolution
Lonely Mountains: Downhill, the bike riding game that promises a Zen experience to fans of solitary adventures, is getting yet another season today. Running from June 8 until July 6, Daily Rides Season 14: Blast From The Past takes players back through time by embracing the fashion of long-gone decades with new outfits, accessories, and a new paint job.
We can’t think of a better fit for Lonely Mountains: Downhill than a retro-inspired season, so if you’re looking for something to fuel your nostalgia, Daily Rides Season 14: Blast From The Past will provide that and some rewards for completing everything its has to offer. 
More importantly, the Daily Rides is a cross-platform daily leaderboard competition, so it really doesn’t matter on which gaming platform you’re playing the game; you’ll always keep your progress even if you jump platforms.

It’s also important to mention that each day a trail will be selected randomly, complete with new obstacles and shortcuts, and that the four-week season offers up a new theme with unlockable cosmetic rewards for those who decide to compete.

Last but not least, the new Daily Rides Season 14: Blast From The Past is available as a free update for owners of Lonely Mountains: Downhill on Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC (via Steam).

Here are some of the trials included in the new season:
  • Prepare to work up a sweat with the Aerobic Star outfit
  • Blast some beats with the iconic Boombox Backpack
  • Earn your stripes and get the tiger-patterned Feline Friend outfit
  • Slide into the seventies with the Disco Fever outfit
  • Get ready to bust a move with the Dancer outfit
  • Add some flair with the Colourful Scarf Backpack
  • Weave your fashion choices together with the Knitting Enthusiast outfit
  • Only 90’s kids will remember the 90’s Flair paint job
In related news, the folks at Thunderful have just announced that Lonely Mountains: Downhill has just been verified for Steam Deck so that you can play in on the move.

