Retro-Inspired Daily Rides Season 14 for Lonely Mountains: Downhill Goes Live Today

Prepare to work up a sweat with the Aerobic Star outfit

Blast some beats with the iconic Boombox Backpack

Earn your stripes and get the tiger-patterned Feline Friend outfit

Slide into the seventies with the Disco Fever outfit

Get ready to bust a move with the Dancer outfit

Add some flair with the Colourful Scarf Backpack

Weave your fashion choices together with the Knitting Enthusiast outfit

Only 90’s kids will remember the 90’s Flair paint job

We can’t think of a better fit for Lonely Mountains: Downhill than a retro-inspired season, so if you’re looking for something to fuel your nostalgia, Daily Rides Season 14: Blast From The Past will provide that and some rewards for completing everything its has to offer.More importantly, the Daily Rides is a cross-platform daily leaderboard competition, so it really doesn’t matter on which gaming platform you’re playing the game; you’ll always keep your progress even if you jump platforms.It’s also important to mention that each day a trail will be selected randomly, complete with new obstacles and shortcuts, and that the four-week season offers up a new theme with unlockable cosmetic rewards for those who decide to compete.Last but not least, the new Daily Rides Season 14: Blast From The Past is available as a free update for owners of Lonely Mountains: Downhill on Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC ( via Steam ).Here are some of the trials included in the new season:In related news, the folks at Thunderful have just announced that Lonely Mountains: Downhill has just been verified for Steam Deck so that you can play in on the move.