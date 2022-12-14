Retro Designs Aims to Build Glory Among Chevy Fans With Dark 1984 C10 Restomod

Concord, North Carolina-based Retro Designs calls itself a “renowned classic car builder,” which is usually a telltale sign that it is the exact opposite of that.
A quick search across the vast realm of social media, and we come across the small following of their Insta account. This is usually the moment when most people would say ‘meh’ and move on, right? Well, let us give them the benefit of doubt simply because the aftermarket outlet has a very cool restomod project to present.
This is a restored and modified (over more than eight months of build time) 1984 Chevrolet C10, the “glamour pickup” of the 1970s and 1980s. Now, it has been prepared for the 21st century and all its intricate, modern driving conditions. The exterior is simple yet alluring, featuring a black powder coating and the general atmosphere of a murdered-out ride (complete with matching black aftermarket wheels), if not for the crimson Wilwood brake calipers.
Moving inside, the lowered 1984 C10 keeps the dark and menacing attitude with its fully customized cockpit that includes black TMI leather seating, hand-stitched red pinstriping, period-correct accessories, as well as a host of modern creature comforts. The latter range from Dakota Digital gauges to LED lighting or the upgraded audio setup.
Seen as “the perfect balance of classic old school style paired with the latest in modern technology,” this 1984 Chevy C10 restomod features a 325-horsepower LS1 V8 engine mated to a 4L65E transmission and American Autowire wiring harness equipment, among others. “The C10 is one of the most famous pickup trucks ever made, so to have the opportunity to improve and restore this model with the best in modern technology was such a great experience,” also comments Retro Designs General Manager Daniel Valjevac.
The only problem is a simple and eternal one. This restomod is not going to come cheap when lured into your driveway. Instead, “all Retro Designs builds start at $180k,” and we can easily expect a higher bill for full personalization!
