Retro Arcade Racer Slipstream Coming to Consoles in April

Although Slipstream is a pure retro racer in the spirit of 90s arcades, the game was actually released just four years ago, after a successful Kickstarter campaign ended in 2016. Slipstream is exclusively available on PC at the moment, but that’s about to change, as Spanish indie publisher BlitWorks announced the arcade racer will be coming to Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch on April 7.

