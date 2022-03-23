Retro Arcade Racer Slipstream Coming to Consoles in April

Although Slipstream is a pure retro racer in the spirit of 90s arcades, the game was actually released just four years ago, after a successful Kickstarter campaign ended in 2016. Slipstream is exclusively available on PC at the moment, but that’s about to change, as Spanish indie publisher BlitWorks announced the arcade racer will be coming to Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch on April 7.
Slipstream is an indie game designed by Brazilian solo developer Sandro Luiz de Paula and will cost just $10 / €9 on any of the platforms mentioned above. Heavily inspired by the OutRun series and other retro SEGA games, Slipstream promises to offer an authentic retro experience that players will be able to run on modern hardware.
It’s worth noting that the game was built on a custom engine to bring authentic 2D sprite-scaling graphics to consoles. For those interested, Slipstream also offers local split-screen multiplayer for up to 4 players.
In Slipstream, players will race across a wide range of exotic locations from all around the world, including cities, deserts, forests, mountains and beaches. With no less than 20 different tracks and 5 playable cars inspired by classic models from the 80s and 90s, Slipstream should offer fans of the genre many hours of fun.
More importantly, Slipstream is quite accessible since it offers 3 difficulty levels to choose from. Interestingly enough, the game allows you to reduce its speed by up to 50%, which should give you more time to react while keeping the game physics the same.
Finally, it’s worth mentioning that Slipstream will have six available modes at launch: Grand Tour, Cannonball, Grand Prix, Single Race, Time Trial, and Battle Royale. Also, the original soundtrack with 9 exclusive songs by Stefan Moser is expected to make your retro driving experience as immersive as possible.
