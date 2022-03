Retro Arcade Racer Slipstream Coming to Consoles in April

Slipstream is an indie game designed by Brazilian solo developer Sandro Luiz de Paula and will cost just $10 / €9 on any of the platforms mentioned above. Heavily inspired by the OutRun series and other retro SEGA games , Slipstream promises to offer an authentic retro experience that players will be able to run on modern hardware.It’s worth noting that the game was built on a custom engine to bring authentic 2D sprite-scaling graphics to consoles. For those interested, Slipstream also offers local split-screen multiplayer for up to 4 players.In Slipstream, players will race across a wide range of exotic locations from all around the world, including cities, deserts, forests, mountains and beaches. With no less than 20 different tracks and 5 playable cars inspired by classic models from the 80s and 90s, Slipstream should offer fans of the genre many hours of fun.More importantly, Slipstream is quite accessible since it offers 3 difficulty levels to choose from. Interestingly enough, the game allows you to reduce its speed by up to 50%, which should give you more time to react while keeping the game physics the same.Finally, it’s worth mentioning that Slipstream will have six available modes at launch: Grand Tour, Cannonball, Grand Prix, Single Race, Time Trial, and Battle Royale. Also, the original soundtrack with 9 exclusive songs by Stefan Moser is expected to make your retro driving experience as immersive as possible.