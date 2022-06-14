Retired BMW F-22 Eurofighter Puts the L on an LS-Swapped Subaru BRZ in Drag Race

Let's be honest. Drag races are getting a little old. But once in a while, you bump into a pair of contenders that sparks your curiosity. Hoonigan put a Subaru BRZ against a BMW F22 2-Series Formula Drift car on their latest series of This V.s That.
Pairing a 2017 Subaru BRZ against an F22 2-Series BMW can only mean one thing, flawless victory for the F22 Bimmer. But this isn't your ordinary BRZ. It's designed and built for one purpose: drag racing. Unlike the 2022 BRZ's 228 hp (231 ps), it makes a whopping 650 hp (659 ps).
Still, that doesn't make the F22 BMW, a.k.a F22 Eurofighter, an easy target. Under the jungle camouflage exterior is a potent powerplant designed with a single thing in mind: drifting. Its LS-swapped powerplant makes a resounding 720 hp (730 ps).
From a distance, this might seem like a German versus Japanese affair, but this is an American drag race battle on paper. Both cars come with the infamous LS engines, rear-wheel-drive, and pack a ton of power.
The 2017 Subaru BRZ belongs to Curtis. His BRZ has been through several LS engines, including an LS3, an LS7, and currently, an LS7-based LSR block 434. It might look like a basic setup but under the glove compartment is where the magic lies. It's got a couple of rocket-launcher-looking knobs and switches for fuel maps and track controls.
More surprises lie in the trunk in the form of nitrous, a.k.a "gap-juice." Curtis got it jetted for 150 shots, but it'll run 100 or 75 shots when the pressure is low.
Nima's F22 BMW Eurofighter, on the other hand, is a retired Formula Drift car. It might look all military on the exterior, but all the spice is hidden underneath. It packs a Mass Motors Sports Black Label 427 engine. It's running a sonic sequential six-speed transmission pushing all the power to the rear wheels.
The first race is a 1,000-ft (305-meter) head-to-head, and when it's time to bolt, the BRZ takes an immediate lead but is brutally trashed by the F22 Eurofighter. The BRZ gets a head-start in the next round, and what happens next will knock you off your feet.
We'd like to share the details, but we'd rather you enjoy the action in the video below.
