Restyled Triumph Thruxton R Is the Two-Wheeled Definition of Glitzy Elegance

When you’re Ellaspede, there’s simply no such thing as coming up with a boring custom machine.
As anyone who indulges in the art of motorcycle customization will tell you, it’s better to secure a well-kept donor from the very start instead of spending big on replacement parts further down the line. Not that a top-tier workshop like Ellaspede has a problem with more laborious projects, but most commissions they receive have fixed budgets and predetermined design briefs to abide by.
Therefore, it only makes sense to ensure that a solid basis is chosen for such builds from the get-go, a matter which Davin – the owner of this stylish Thruxton R – was fully aware of. He obtained a pristine 2016 model and approached Ellaspede just over a year ago, requesting for it to be transformed into an elegant, road-oriented scrambler.
You might point out that Davin could’ve just bought a Triumph Street Scrambler and called it a day, but he was in search of something a little beefier. Besides this, the custom masterpiece built for him by Ellaspede’s artisans will certainly turn a lot more heads than a stock Street Scrambler! Upon arrival at their headquarters in Brisbane, the Thruxton R was promptly subjected to a complete teardown.
Much of its factory equipment “went into a box destined for the back of Davin's garage,” including the gauges, exhaust pipes, and lighting components. Tighter rear-end proportions were high up on the list of priorities, so the Aussies wasted no time shortening and looping the bike’s subframe.
Then, a handmade steel seat pan with a quick-release latch was placed up top, while the rearmost section received a much smaller fender crafted in-house. One may also see an all-new license plate holder from the shop’s proprietary aftermarket catalog, along with Motogadget turn signals and an LED taillight supplied by Koso.
Rounding things out at six o’clock is a bespoke saddle with high-density foam and premium tan leather upholstery. At the front, we spot a second custom-made fender complementing the rear unit, and the Thruxton’s OEM headlight, top clamp, and handlebar have all been swapped with LSL substitutes.
The blacked-out handlebar carries KustomTech control levers, underslung bar-end mirrors, and a Domino ride-by-wire throttle, as well as fresh switchgear and m-Blaze blinkers from Motogadget. In addition, the same brand’s inventory was consulted for a Motoscope Classic speedometer and an m-Unit control module, which enables the new equipment to play nice with the creature’s electrical system.
Ellaspede’s powertrain-related work was kept nice and simple, the only major modification being a custom two-into-two exhaust made of titanium. The motorcycle’s wheels got powder-coated black, then wrapped in Shinko’s dual-purpose E805 rubber at both ends. Lastly, the finishing touch comes in the form of a delicious colorway that could easily be mistaken for British Racing Green, but is in fact Porsche’s Brewster Green hue.
