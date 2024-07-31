Restyled Honda Dominator Wears That HRC-Inspired Livery Better Than Most

11 photos Photo: Dario Rodriguez

We’ve featured the delightful customs build by STG Tracker many times before, so the Argentine shop doesn’t exactly require much of an introduction. Although they’re just two dudes going about their daily business in Buenos Aires, Marcelo Obarrio and Germán Karp have all the necessary skills and connections to build some of the juiciest custom bikes out there. Their preferred genre is made pretty obvious by the workshop’s name.