Restyled Honda Dominator Wears That HRC-Inspired Livery Better Than Most

We’ve featured the delightful customs build by STG Tracker many times before, so the Argentine shop doesn’t exactly require much of an introduction. Although they’re just two dudes going about their daily business in Buenos Aires, Marcelo Obarrio and Germán Karp have all the necessary skills and connections to build some of the juiciest custom bikes out there. Their preferred genre is made pretty obvious by the workshop’s name.
For the project we’ll be looking at today, the duo went with Honda’s revered NX650 Dominator platform, more specifically a 1989 model. The Dominator nameplate has long been a darling of the bike-modding scene, known for its customization-friendly nature and unfaltering reliability. Given the pace at which NX650s are being modified, it’s not entirely unreasonable to wonder if there will soon be more customs than stock specimens on our roads.
It certainly doesn’t hurt that second-hand Dominators are extremely affordable, making them suitable for just about any budget. The gurus at STG spared no expense here, though, and all their painstaking labor has clearly paid off in spades. Whereas a stock NX650’s looks are seriously outdated by today’s standards, this particular machine from Latin America is timeless in the truest sense of the word.
Let’s cut to the chase and dive right in, as it will take a while to cover all the tasty mods performed by Marcelo and his teammate. For starters, the 1989-model Dominator was in dire need of some TLC upon arrival at the shop, and a complete engine rebuilt was mandatory before it could be considered roadworthy once again. When that was out of the way, STG’s attention shifted to the chassis.
The first big change had to do with the motorcycle’s front suspension, as the OEM forks got taken out of the equation. Their place is now occupied by the repurposed upside-down units of a Ducati Multistrada 1200, secured in place via bespoke CNC-machined triple clamps. Along with the forks, the same Multistrada also donated its Brembo brake calipers and floating discs.
Although the project’s authors kept the factory shock absorber out back, they had it completely refurbished inside out. Moving on to the bodywork, the central component is a repurposed fuel tank donated by an unidentified dirt bike from the seventies. It’s topped with a plain CNC-milled filler cap and accompanied by a stylish leather saddle further back.
The seat is placed atop a bespoke loop-style subframe built from scratch and joined by a large aluminum fender underneath. Attached to the fender’s underside are aftermarket LEDs doing double duty as both taillights and turn signals. Further ahead, we notice a handmade electronics box fitted in between the mudguard and air filter, but STG got just as creative with the creature’s outfit at the front end.
Adorning the new handles are fresh grips and Motogadget switches. The latter brand supplied a small digital speedometer, too, and this part is neatly incorporated into the handlebar risers. Besides treating the Dominator’s single-cylinder mill to a revitalizing overhaul, STG Tracker also threw some new breathing equipment into the mix. Inhaling will henceforth take place through an aftermarket foam filter.
It’s the handmade stainless-steel exhaust that really makes a big impact, though, built as a high-mounted setup and capped off with an Akrapovic muffler. The piping runs behind the frame tubing on the right for an ultra-clean look. Finally, the motorcycle’s livery is what really makes the whole thing come together as beautifully as it does, with inspiration clearly taken from the HRC racing colors we all know and love.
The frame was painted red from head to toe, while the gas tank got covered in a handsome mixture of blue, white, and red along with retro Honda logos done in gold. Additionally, the gold hue also made its way onto the rims, and the engine covers received a stunning bronze finish matching the forks and exhaust pipework. With the paint job out of the way, the guys could finally sit back and admire the finished bike in all its glory.
STG decided that the stock rear drum wouldn’t make the cut, so they had it swapped with a disc brake employing a Nissin caliper. HEL Performance hoses are present at both ends, as are high-grade master cylinders. In terms of footwear, the NX650 received custom billet aluminum wheel hubs, stainless-steel spokes, and aftermarket rims measuring 17 inches in diameter. Pirelli MT 60 RS tires offer plentiful grip on dirt and tarmac alike.
A Honda XR650L’s fairing was installed there using tailor-made mounting paraphernalia, together with a custom high-mounted fender made of aluminum. The retrofitted fairing is now home to a potent LED headlight, flanked by a pair of aftermarket blinkers. Marcelo and Germán didn’t leave much stock hardware in the cockpit, either, with most of the real estate in that area now occupied by a low-profile aftermarket handlebar from ProTaper’s range.
