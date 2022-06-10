Restored Rustbucket Rolls-Royce Bought for $12,000 Sells for More Than $300,000

ITV’s special series Million Pound Pawn recently featured a classic car restorer in the UK looking to sell his 1960s Rolls-Royce. He sought the help of renowned Sheffield-based pawnbroker Dan Hatfield and was looking to get more than £300,000 ($374,362) for the classic.
Restoring a classic car from scratch to finish is one hell of a satisfying experience depending on the initial condition of the vehicle. Problems arise if the damage repair costs override the classic’s market value.
Still, classic cars tend to increase in value with age, and for seasoned classic car restorers, expenses that go into revamping these relics are a non-issue.
Aiden’s 1961 Rolls Royce Silver Cloud II was first purchased in the UK. The original owner wanted it used as a wedding car before selling it. According to the restorer, the 1961 Silver Cloud II was originally a hardtop.
By the time it got into his hands, it was nothing but a “rustbucket” and cost him £10,000 ($12,463), Express reported. Aiden and his team tore it apart, replacing every nut and bolt before modifying it into a convertible.
He was looking to sell this majestic 1961 Silver Cloud II to fund other projects in his garage.
The 1961 Rolls Royce Silver Cloud II was introduced in 1959 and immediately set a new standard in luxury vehicles. It was the first time the Roll-Royce got a 6.2-liter V8 engine with an updated chassis and suspension.
1961 Rolls Royce Silver Cloud II had an impressive performance during that era, with top speeds of 114 mph (183 km/h). It came with power steering as standard and included power windows as an option.
The Silver Cloud II, while impressive, had a few issues. Consumers felt it wasn’t as quiet or smooth as the preceding Silver Cloud I with a straight-six engine. Also, the engine was a little too tight in the bay, and owners had to remove the front right wheel to change the spark plugs.
