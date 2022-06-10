Restored Rustbucket Rolls-Royce Bought for $12,000 Sells for More Than $300,000

More on this:

1 Here Are 20 of the Most Famous Female Celebs Who Own Enviable Car Collections

2 1960 Rolls-Royce Silver Cloud Is an Amazing Yard Find with a Sad Future

3 1959 Mulliner Rolls-Royce Silver Cloud Has Gorgeous Looks and Broadway Credits

4 Meet the Lunaz Phantom V and Silver Cloud, the First Two EV Classic Rolls-Royce

5 Colin Farrell Spotted in A Rolls Royce Convertible