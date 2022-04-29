Restored 1988 BMW R 100 RS Sits on Upgraded Suspension and Modern Continental Tires

You’d normally have a pretty hard time trying to find an R 100 RS that looks this good.
Back in 2018, the previous owner of this superb 1988 BMW R 100 RS had it subjected to a revitalizing makeover, the extent of which is quite simply startling. For starters, a fresh coat of Alpina White paint was laid over the bike’s voluptuous bodywork, while its front and rear suspension setups have been upgraded with Wilbers fork springs and an Ikon monoshock, respectively.
In the unsprung sector, one may find overhauled brakes at both ends, as well as a pair of Continental Classic Attack tires with 2016 date codes. The Beemer’s twin-cylinder mill saw its cylinder walls covered in a layer of Nikasil plating, and the heads have also been serviced for good measure. Lastly, the refurbishment made its way to the gearbox and driveshaft componentry.
At one point, the odometer stopped working and had to be repaired, so there’s no way of knowing this German sport tourer's total mileage. The ‘88 MY R 100 RS is powered by a carbureted 980cc boxer-twin engine with two valves per cylinder, dual constant-depression Bing inhalers and a healthy compression ratio of 9.5:1.
When prompted, the air-cooled powerhouse is able to deliver 70 hp at 7,000 revs and 56 pound-feet (76 Nm) of torque lower down the rpm range. Before hitting a top speed of 124 mph (200 kph), BMW’s titan can go from zero to 62 mph (100 kph) in a very respectable 4.6 seconds. Since we’ve now familiarized ourselves with its fundamentals, let’s skip the other technical details and get straight to the point.
The untarnished R 100 RS you’re looking at here is heading to auction on the BaT (Bring a Trailer) platform, where you may check it out within the next two days. The auctioning deadline will be reached on Sunday afternoon (May 1), and topping the current bid would set you back approximately 8,000 freedom bucks.
