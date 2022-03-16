Restored 1979 Yamaha SR500 Has Low Mileage and Oodles of Tasty Aftermarket Flavor

If you’re after a neat classic that’ll be kind to your budget, here’s something you’ll definitely want to look at.
The 1979 Yamaha SR500 is brought to life by an air-cooled SOHC single-cylinder powerhouse, featuring two valves, a 34 mm (1.3 inches) Mikuni VMSS carburetor and a displacement of 499cc. When the four-stroke mill purrs at around 6,500 rpm, a peak horsepower figure of 32 ponies will be channeled to the bike’s five-speed gearbox, which is linked to the rear wheel via a drive chain.
In the zone of 5,500 spins per minute, the engine can deliver up to 27 pound-feet (36 Nm) of twisting force. Upon reaching the tarmac, the aforementioned power output digits morph into a modest top speed of 88 mph (142 kph). Yamaha’s fiend tips the scales at 384 pounds (174 kg) on a full stomach, and its fuel tank can hold a maximum of 3.2 gallons (12 liters) of gas.
This article’s photo gallery introduces a numbers-matching ‘79 MY SR500 that’s been subjected to an extensive makeover as of last year. For starters, the bike’s owner had its bodywork repainted to keep things looking nice and fresh, then the saddle was reupholstered using top-quality leather.
The overhaul continues in the footwear department, where you will now find fresh wheel bearings and Metzeler Perfect ME77 rubber. As far as the machine’s suspension is concerned, the OEM forks were refurbished and the shocks have been deleted altogether, making room for modern aftermarket alternatives.
Furthermore, amplified stopping power is made possible thanks to new brake pads and stainless-steel hoses. Last but not least, the creature’s single-cylinder engine got treated to an invigorating restoration, while its standard drive chain and sprockets were replaced with youthful counterparts.
In terms of mileage, this majestic SR500 shows a little under 10,600 miles (17,000 km) on the counter, and you could be the next person who gets to take it for a spin! Yamaha’s retro stunner is getting ready to say goodbye to its current owner, who is having it listed at no reserve on Bring a Trailer. The online auction will end on March 19, so you’ve only got three days to get in on the action if you happen to be interested.
In the zone of 5,500 spins per minute, the engine can deliver up to 27 pound-feet (36 Nm) of twisting force. Upon reaching the tarmac, the aforementioned power output digits morph into a modest top speed of 88 mph (142 kph). Yamaha’s fiend tips the scales at 384 pounds (174 kg) on a full stomach, and its fuel tank can hold a maximum of 3.2 gallons (12 liters) of gas.
This article’s photo gallery introduces a numbers-matching ‘79 MY SR500 that’s been subjected to an extensive makeover as of last year. For starters, the bike’s owner had its bodywork repainted to keep things looking nice and fresh, then the saddle was reupholstered using top-quality leather.
The overhaul continues in the footwear department, where you will now find fresh wheel bearings and Metzeler Perfect ME77 rubber. As far as the machine’s suspension is concerned, the OEM forks were refurbished and the shocks have been deleted altogether, making room for modern aftermarket alternatives.
Furthermore, amplified stopping power is made possible thanks to new brake pads and stainless-steel hoses. Last but not least, the creature’s single-cylinder engine got treated to an invigorating restoration, while its standard drive chain and sprockets were replaced with youthful counterparts.
In terms of mileage, this majestic SR500 shows a little under 10,600 miles (17,000 km) on the counter, and you could be the next person who gets to take it for a spin! Yamaha’s retro stunner is getting ready to say goodbye to its current owner, who is having it listed at no reserve on Bring a Trailer. The online auction will end on March 19, so you’ve only got three days to get in on the action if you happen to be interested.