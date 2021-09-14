5 Suzuki Wins UK Customers’ Trust, Takes the Crown as the Best Automotive Brand

4 Suzuki DR-Z400E “Hooligun” Is the Custom Motorcycle Equivalent of a Proud Knight

3 “Diablo” Is a Modified Suzuki GSF 600 Bandit That’ll Leave You Lost for Words

2 RiMS Racing Review: Bike Riding at Its Best (PC)

More on this:

Restored 1978 Suzuki GS1000 Is a Sporty Samurai Clad With Aftermarket Accessories

You’ll be the star of the show whenever you decide to take this phenom out for a spin. 30 photos DOHC inline-four mill, which boasts a colossal displacement of 997cc. The air-cooled engine packs two valves per cylinder head, four Mikuni carbs and a compression ratio of no less than 9.2:1.



When the crankshaft spins at 8,200 rpm, GS1000’s powerplant will go about producing 90 wild horses, while a torque output of up to 61 pound-feet (83 Nm) is what you’ll experience at 6,500 revs. A five-speed gearbox is tasked with channeling this force to the rear 18-inch hoop by means of a chain final drive.



Ultimately, this whole ordeal allows the two-wheeled gem to run the quarter-mile distance in 11.8 seconds as it sprints to a top speed of 136 mph (219 kph). Suspension duties are handled by tele-hydraulic forks at the front and dual adjustable shock absorbers on the other end. Stopping power comes from a triplet of premium brake rotors, all of which have a diameter of 11.6 inches (295 mm).



Without going into any other details, it’s safe to say the ‘78 MY



Under current ownership, the creature has also been honored with an immaculate layer of youthful paintwork to keep things looking pristine. At this time, the top bid is placed at a modest $2,400, and you may The bike you see above is a 1978 model from Suzuki ’s fierce GS1000 lineup. Within its steel duplex cradle framework, this mean machine houses a four-strokeinline-four mill, which boasts a colossal displacement of 997cc. The air-cooled engine packs two valves per cylinder head, four Mikuni carbs and a compression ratio of no less than 9.2:1.When the crankshaft spins at 8,200 rpm, GS1000’s powerplant will go about producing 90 wild horses, while a torque output of up to 61 pound-feet (83 Nm) is what you’ll experience at 6,500 revs. A five-speed gearbox is tasked with channeling this force to the rear 18-inch hoop by means of a chain final drive.Ultimately, this whole ordeal allows the two-wheeled gem to run the quarter-mile distance in 11.8 seconds as it sprints to a top speed of 136 mph (219 kph). Suspension duties are handled by tele-hydraulic forks at the front and dual adjustable shock absorbers on the other end. Stopping power comes from a triplet of premium brake rotors, all of which have a diameter of 11.6 inches (295 mm).Without going into any other details, it’s safe to say the ‘78 MY GS1000 means business. On this note, we’ll get to the point and tell you that the beast featured in this article is going under the hammer on Bring A Trailer! It sports a complete aftermarket exhaust system from Vance & Hines, as well as a reupholstered saddle, high-grade Metzeler rubber and a new front brake master cylinder.Under current ownership, the creature has also been honored with an immaculate layer of youthful paintwork to keep things looking pristine. At this time, the top bid is placed at a modest $2,400, and you may submit yours until tomorrow afternoon (Wednesday, September 15), when the auctioning period will come to an end.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.