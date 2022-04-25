Restored 1974 Norton Commando 850 Is What Collectors’ Sweetest Dreams are Made Of

Isn’t it just delightful to encounter an antique Commando that's got no regard for the concept of aging?
We love ourselves a good old Norton Commando 850 from the seventies, and there are plenty of riders out there who feel the same. If you’re one of these classy individuals, then you’re totally going to dig the reconditioned showstopper pictured above! Belonging to the 1974 model-year, this sexy thing was recently blessed with a well-deserved makeover, the extent of which is quite simply mind-blowing.
For starters, the creature’s numbers-matching 828cc parallel-twin engine was bored out in order to accept oversized pistons. These bad boys are joined by several other pieces of higher-spec hardware, such as a Boyer Bransden electronic ignition setup, fresh valves and Amal Premier carbs topped with K&N air filtration technology.
In addition, the electrics have been overhauled with a revised wiring harness and a Zener diode, which draw power from an AGM battery. As far as the chassis mods are concerned, the Commando’s current owner went about refurbishing its telescopic forks inside out, while the OEM wheels got sent to the parts bin to make room for a shiny set of aluminum rims and stainless-steel spokes.
Moving on to the cosmetic side of things, Norton’s pearl saw its fuel tank and side panels neatly repainted under current ownership. Subsequently, the oil tank, swingarm and double cradle frame have all been powder-coated to keep things looking pristine. Last but not least, we spot an abundance of tasty accessories adorning the cockpit area, including youthful switchgear, new control cables and bar-end mirrors.
Since you’ve now been familiarized with this sublime ‘74 MY head-turner, we’ll go ahead and share a little piece of information that might just make your day. The English relic is currently up for grabs on the BaT (Bring a Trailer) website, but you’ve only got until tomorrow to make an offer if you’re interested! At the time of this article, one would need about 7,500 bones to best the top bidder, who is willing to spend $7,100.
