Restored 1974 Kawasaki H1 Mach III Is Here to Scratch Your Classic Two-Stroke Itch

We hope you’ve got some spare cash at hand, because this untarnished Kawi is getting ready to change hands.
If smoky two-stroke classics happen to be your thing, then you’re almost guaranteed to fall in love with this museum-quality 1974 Kawasaki H1 Mach III. Under previous ownership, the mechanical relic was blessed with a well-deserved restoration, which should explain how it still manages to be in tip-top shape after almost five decades on the road.
Kawasaki’s predator can’t seem to recall its total mileage, but what matters is that it’s been taken care of as if it were a precious treasure. In stock form, the two-stroke inline-three engine found inside the H1 Mach III’s double cradle skeleton has a displacement of 498cc, and it can summon up to 60 ponies at 7,500 revs per minute.
However, this particular specimen was fitted with oversized pistons to spice things up a little, while its connecting rods, seals and bearings have also been replaced during the overhaul. The air-cooled mill sends its force to the bike’s rear hoop via fresh sprockets and a modern drive chain. Speaking of footwear, both wheels were treated to a shiny set of new spokes and Dunlop Gold Seal K70 rubber.
The H1’s telescopic forks received youthful stanchions, and a hydraulic steering was installed on the right-hand side. Up in the cockpit, you’ll be greeted by rebuilt Nippon Seiki instrumentation and a chromed aftermarket handlebar. Last but not least, the OEM lighting components made way for newer substitutes, and the bodywork was carefully repainted in order to keep things looking squeaky-clean.
Since we’ve now familiarized ourselves with this ‘74 MY stunner, it’s time to get to the point. The reconditioned H1 Mach III we’ve just examined is going under the hammer on Bring a Trailer, where it will be listed at no reserve for another five days (until Wednesday, April 13). Currently, one would need a whopping ten grand to best the top bidder, who is prepared to spend $9,500.
