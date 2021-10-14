Restored 1974 BMW R90/6 Boasts Flawless Upholstery, Sits on Aftermarket Shocks

Yamaha’s 2022 Sidewinder GT EPS Snowmobile Seeks to Outride the Rest With Features

There’s no shortage of old-school treasures on today’s second-hand market, but few manage to look as tidy as this numbers-matching R90/6. 33 photos



Bavaria’s vintage legend is brought to life by a numbers-matching 898cc boxer-twin behemoth, with dual constant-depression Bing carbs and two pushrod-operated valves per cylinder. The air-cooled predator is capable of producing up to 60 hp at 6,500 rpm, along with 53 pound-feet (73 Nm) of twist at 5,500 spins.



A five-speed transmission channels the engine’s force to the rear hoop by means of a shaft final drive, resulting in a top speed of 116 mph (188 kph). On the other hand, stopping power comes from a single brake disc at the front and a 200 mm (7.9 inches) drum module at the rear. When equipped with the essential fluids, the German



Moreover, this particular ‘74 MY R90/6 features a reupholstered two-up saddle, fresh paintwork, and a pair of aftermarket shock absorbers. In terms of footwear, the current owner installed alloy wheel hubs and premium tires from Continental’s inventory. Long story short, we think you’ve got plenty of reasons to check this thing out.



